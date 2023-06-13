Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Utah mom accused of fatally poisoning husband denied bail
1:51

Utah mom accused of fatally poisoning husband denied bail

Kouri Richins, who wrote a book about grief after her husband’s death, was denied bail in a court appearance Monday as she awaits trial.

Up Next in news

Woman accused of poisoning husband allegedly bought nearly $2M in life insurance

Woman accused of poisoning husband allegedly bought nearly $2M in life insurance

May 21, 2023
VIDEO: Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.