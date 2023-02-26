Voters in Nigeria cast ballots

1:22newsFebruary 26, 2023Voters in Nigeria cast ballotsMillions in Africa's largest democracy voted in what has turned out to be the most competitive and unpredictable election since the end of military rule two decades ago.Up Next in newsUS, other western countries announce fresh sanctions against MoscowFebruary 26, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022