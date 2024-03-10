1:56newsElectionsMarch 10, 2024Who voters trust in doing a better job leading the country in new pollsABC News’ deputy political director Averi Harper breaks down the latest polls showing what voters are thinking right now on the 2024 Presidential race and candidates.Up Next in newsBiden, Trump hold dueling rallies in GeorgiaMarch 10, 2024Biden uses State of the Union address to appeal to skeptical voters, jumpstart campaignMarch 8, 2024Super Tuesday brings a couple surprises | 538 Politics PodcastMarch 6, 2024