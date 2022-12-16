White House announces new free COVID tests

2:51newsDecember 16, 2022White House announces new free COVID testsIn an effort to push back against a winter surge of flu-like viruses, the White House is urging people to get COVID and flu vaccines and is rolling out free rapid COVID tests. Up Next in news'Tripledemic' continues to stretch hospital resourcesDecember 14, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022