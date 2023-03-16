'GMA' Deals & Steals on daily problem-solvers

VIDEO: White House demands Chinese owner sell TikTok or risk US ban
The Biden administration warned the video app could be banned in the United States if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell its stake in the U.S. app.

