'GMA' Deals & Steals on Wheels: Chicago

VIDEO: Winning ticket for record Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida
2:34

Winning ticket for record Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida

A single ticket sold in Florida won the estimated $1.58 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, a record high for the lottery and among the largest-ever U.S. drawings.

Up Next in news

Mega Millions drawing Friday night for $1.25 billion jackpot

Mega Millions drawing Friday night for $1.25 billion jackpot

August 4, 2023
VIDEO: Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96

Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96

July 21, 2023
VIDEO: Teen finds her way back to the ocean 1 year after losing leg from shark bite

Teen finds her way back to the ocean 1 year after losing leg from shark bite

July 19, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.