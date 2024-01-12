1:23newsJanuary 12, 2024Winter weather hinders GOP candidates days before Iowa caucusesFormer South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was forced to cancel all of her events on Friday and a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of the day. Up Next in news'I want every perspective:' Meet Iowa’s lone Democrat in public officeJanuary 12, 2024NY AG, Trump defense team deliver closing arguments in civil trialJanuary 12, 2024Jelly Roll makes emotional plea to Congress to fight fentanyl overdosesJanuary 12, 2024