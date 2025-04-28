2:22newsApril 28, 2025Witnesses speak out about high-speed boat crash at Lake HavasuThe boat was trying to break a speed record on Lake Havasu in Arizona when it went airborne, flipping and spinning before crashing back into the water.Up Next in news1 dead, others injured after 'big yacht' crashes into Clearwater Ferry in FloridaApril 28, 2025I met Pope Francis on a flight. This was our unforgettable exchangeApril 21, 2025Maryland senator travels to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego GarciaApril 18, 2025