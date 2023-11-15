0:56What Xi hopes to accomplish in meeting with BidennewsJoe BidenNovember 15, 2023What Xi hopes to accomplish in meeting with BidenChinese leader Xi Jinping hopes to get reassurance that the U.S. does not support Taiwan’s independence and wants the U.S. to slow export control on advanced computer chips, sources tell ABC News.Up Next in newsLatest US airstrikes in Syria were 1st deadly retaliatory measureNovember 14, 2023Israeli military conducts ‘targeted’ raid on Gaza hospitalNovember 15, 2023Texas lawmakers pass strict immigration billNovember 15, 2023