'GMA' Deals & Steals skin & hair care

VIDEO: Young moms brain cancer update
3:06
  • news
  • January 28, 2023

Young moms brain cancer update

Katy Sanchez first appeared on “GMA” in December 2020 with glioblastoma and was unable to have children. Now she is back with an update on her condition and life as a mom.

Up Next in news

How parents can protect their children amid the 'tripledemic' this season

How parents can protect their children amid the 'tripledemic' this season

December 6, 2022
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.