We've waited 29 years for someone to light the Black Flame Candle -- and now it's time, sisters!

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres this Friday, Sept. 30, on Disney+. If you're planning a wickedly awesome watch party for the event, you're going to need some frightful essentials.

From a "Hocus Pocus" game to play before the movie, to candles you can light to set the mood (don't worry, these ones won't call the Sanderson sisters -- we think), "Good Morning America" has rounded up everything you may need in one place.

Scroll on to shop 10 watch party preimere night must haves.

shopDisney Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon Price: $24.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

Walmart Goose Creek Hocus Pocus 2 Halloween Candle Price: $49.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

shopDisney Pop Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Flying Vinyl Figure Price: $20 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

Walmart Plush Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Price : $24.99 • 67% Savings shopDisney Original: $78 Shop Now

