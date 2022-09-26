We've waited 29 years for someone to light the Black Flame Candle -- and now it's time, sisters!

MORE: 15 fun Halloween costumes for infants, toddlers and kids

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres this Friday, Sept. 30, on Disney+. If you're planning a wickedly awesome watch party for the event, you're going to need some frightful essentials.

From a "Hocus Pocus" game to play before the movie, to candles you can light to set the mood (don't worry, these ones won't call the Sanderson sisters -- we think), "Good Morning America" has rounded up everything you may need in one place.

Scroll on to shop 10 watch party preimere night must haves.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hocus Pocus the Game
shopDisney

Hocus Pocus the Game

Price: $24.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon
shopDisney

Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon

Price: $24.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Goose Creek Hocus Pocus 2 Halloween Candle
Walmart

Goose Creek Hocus Pocus 2 Halloween Candle

Price: $49.99   From: Walmart

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Hocus Pocus Spell Book
Walmart

The Hocus Pocus Spell Book

Price: $10.98   From: Walmart

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kellogg&#39;s Hocus Pocus Breakfast Cereal, Berry Brew
Walmart

Kellogg's Hocus Pocus Breakfast Cereal, Berry Brew

Price: $28   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pop Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Flying Vinyl Figure
shopDisney

Pop Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Flying Vinyl Figure

Price: $20   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Plush Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters
Walmart

Plush Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters

Price: $24.99 67% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $78
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sanderson Sisters Plush Set
shopDisney

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set

Price: $39.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disguise Wini Classic Adult
Walmart

Disguise Wini Classic Adult

Price: $37.52   From: Walmart

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume by Rubie&#39;s
shopDisney

Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume by Rubie's

Price: $26.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now