The holidays bring us together for big meals and special traditions, but they also leave us with a delightful dilemma: leftover food.
From Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas hams, Hanukkah brisket and every dessert in between, holiday feasts often lead to overflowing fridges.
But with the right storage essentials, you can keep these meals fresh, flavorful, and ready to be enjoyed again. Instead of simply wrapping up dishes in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, you can elevate your leftover game with storage solutions that preserve food quality and make the next meal as festive as the last.
Investing in quality food storage isn’t just about keeping food fresh—it’s about reducing waste, saving space and even making reheating easier.
For many, it’s a chance to prepare and pack meals to go or even freeze portions for later.
Below, check out 11 must-have storage essentials to get the most out of your holiday spreads. From decorative containers to reusable bags and vacuum sealers, these picks ensure your leftovers will be as delicious the second time around.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags
Perfect for storing smaller portions of sides, these eco-friendly, airtight bags are freezer-safe, reducing the need for plastic wrap.
- $78.99
- Amazon
The Cellar 3-Pc. Nesting Food Containers & Lids Set
These stackable containers are ideal for keeping food organized. The airtight lids lock in freshness and are great for reheating in the microwave.
- $23.09
- $48
- Macy's
GladWare Holiday Food Storage Containers with Reversible Gift Tags
Add a festive touch to your storage game with Glad's storage containers that are as cheerful as the season. These are perfect for sharing leftovers with family and friends.
- $5.29
- Amazon
Zwilling Fresh & Save Glass Starter Set, 7-Piece
If you’re serious about storage, a vacuum sealer will make sure your food lasts. It’s perfect for freezing meats or storing delicate baked goods without freezer burn.
- $99.95
- Williams Sonoma
Bee's Wrap Bundle
Eco-friendly and reusable, beeswax wraps mold around containers or directly onto food, making them a great alternative to plastic wrap.
- $39.99
- Crate & Barrel
Collapsible Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lid & Vent Valve
These space-saving containers expand for food storage and collapse flat when not in use, maximizing storage in crowded holiday fridges.
- $18.99
- Amazon
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Variety Set of 20
For those rich holiday soups and gravies, airtight containers are a lifesaver. They’re leakproof and keep liquids fresh.
- $79.99
- The Container Store
Glasslock Duo 5 Piece Divided Food Storage Containers
Ideal for those who want to keep multiple leftovers in one spot without mixing flavors—perfect for meal-prepping holiday favorites.
- $47.99
- $52.99
- Amazon
OXO Good Grips Insulated Bakeware Carrier
Keep your casseroles warm on the go or use them to transport leftovers to friends and family gatherings without reheating.
- $29.99
- OXO
Bentgo 20-Piece Containers
If you’re freezing leftovers, stackable containers save room and prevent freezer burn while keeping food neatly organized.
- $11.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
GripStic Bag Clips
These handy bag sealers lock out air with a quick snap, extending shelf life for snacks, treats or bags of ingredients you want to keep fresh.
- $23.95
- Amazon