ICYMI: Pandora is having a limited-time sale with major discounts on Pandora bracelets, rings, charms and more.
Pandora's sale is up to 50% off plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10. Stock up on gifts for your friends and family, like the Freehand Heart Ring for your best friend's birthday or the Red Sparkling Round Pave Tennis Bracelet for mom. Add the Pandora Timeless Wish Floating Pave Ring to your own wishlist and brides can find gifts for bridesmaids and flower girls like a pink jewelry box or a pink daisy flower charm.
Of course, Disney- and Marvel-lovers can find plenty to shop, too: the Disney Winnie the Pooh Birthday Dangle Charm, a Princess Jasmine charm or a Spider-Man pendant, to name a few.
Continue below to shop the sale!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Pandora charms
Disney 100th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Lab-grown Diamond Dangle Charm
- $129.50
- $185
- Pandora