Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This holiday season, celebrate everything from comfort and togetherness to adventure, wellness and more with deals on Cozy Earth bedding, truMedic therapy massagers, KOBLE LED lanterns and speakers, David and Young hat and scarf sets, Lulu Dharma weekender bags, The One Life Planner planning guides and beyond. You'll find gifts for everyone in your life (plus gifts for you, too!).

These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Celebrate comfort

NIGHT NIGHT: Satin Pillowcase Sets GMA Deal : $29.99 • 70% Savings Original: $100 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Indulge in the true meaning of beauty sleep with this luxurious satin pillowcase designed as a solution for skin-aging concerns, sleep wrinkles and bedhead to wake up looking good. The non-absorbent material won’t rob skin and hair of vital moisture needed to stay youthful. Treat someone special to softness and comfort.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding, Pajamas, and Loungewear GMA Deal : $15 to $419.50 • 50% to 70% Savings Original: $50 to $839 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Wrap yourself in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless line of lifestyle products will elevate your day to day. The loungewear and pajama styles are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you’re sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Refresh your bed and sleep on soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it’s been named an Oprah Favorite!

truMedic truMedic: Therapy Massagers GMA Deal : $75 to $119 Free Shipping • 40% to 58% Savings Original: $179.97 to $199.97 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Treat tired feet with the truMedic truShiatsu PRO Foot Massager with Heat. This at-home foot massager is equipped with professional-quality massage technology, and multiple settings and strengths to provide relaxing foot massages any time on any schedule. Get a personal, deep-tissue massage therapist in the comfort of home. The MagicHands Neck and Back Massager with Heat is designed with a patent-pending mechanism that is made to recreate the touch of a professional masseuse. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, you won't believe it’s not coming from a set of human hands! Featuring four massage nodes that act as their own "thumb" to deliver effective shiatsu massage therapy. It also comes with heat functionality to relieve deep soreness effectively. Free shipping!

Softies Softies: Marshmallow Blanket & Dream Lounger GMA Deal : $49 to $59 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cozy never felt so good! Softies' Marshmallow Blanket is superbly soft, lightweight and made with lush-ribbed fabric that you'll want to snuggle with all day. This oversized soft blanket is just what’s needed for relaxing on a chilly evening or cuddling on the couch on a rainy day. Wrapped in a bow and ready to gift in a choice of four classic colors. The Dream Lounger is stylish, unspeakably soft and surprisingly versatile -- enough for a work zoom and comfortable enough for errands or binge-watching. Free shipping!

rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Cuddle Throw GMA Deal : $49 Free Shipping • 40% Savings Original: $82.50 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cozy up with this stylish throw blanket. Super-soft and plush, oversized and with fun fringe detail -- it looks just as good as home décor draped over your sofa or bed as it does wrapped around you! Choose from elevated color options that will complement any style. Free shipping!

Tourance Luxury Tourance Luxury: Luxury Accessories GMA Deal : $37 to $90 • 50% Savings Original: $74 to $180 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Wrap yourself in luxury. The versatile design of Tourance’s cashmere-blend pom pom wrap makes it great for all occasions -- wear as a shawl or scarf, pack as a travel blanket. The ultra-soft plush fabric of the robe makes it ideal for casual, comfortable lounging. The throw combines texture and dimension, giving a modern take on a classic blanket that you can enjoy for years.

Celebrate togetherness

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters GMA Deal : $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company, using lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.

Buzzee Board USA Buzzee Board USA: Customizable Serving Boards GMA Deal : $75 to $210 Free Shipping • 22% to 25% Savings Original: $100 to $270 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Beautiful and functional, these one-of-a-kind serving boards from Buzzee will elevate any celebration. Handcrafted in the USA, each board is double-sided and made with elegant wood featuring unique designs. Personalize with up to 30 characters. This assortment also offers a Lazy Susan that spins effortlessly for easy access to all of the holiday goodies. Free shipping!

KOBLE KOBLE: LED Lanterns & Speakers GMA Deal : $60 to $150 Free Shipping • 24% to 39% Savings Original: $79.99 to $249.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Transform an ordinary space into an experience. KOBLE LED speaker lanterns illuminate any room, add outdoor ambiance or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite sounds accompanied by soothing light features. The Cascade Floating LED Balls look spectacular in a front yard, pool, garden, backyard or patio to add a pop of color and brilliance for every day or entertaining. The Frio ice bucket keeps your drinks cold and doubles as a portable speaker with 360 degrees of true wireless sound. Free shipping!

F2 Sports F2 Sports: Pickleball Paddle GMA Deal : $63 Free Shipping • 25% Savings Original: $84 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Up your game! The Imperium Pickleball Paddle is a beautifully designed, mid-weight paddle made with quality materials so you can feel confident while you play. The graphite paddle surface is strong without being heavy, offering both control and power while the strong and flexible polymer core offers extra durability with a cushioned grip for comfort. Choose from bright designs and stand out on the court. Free shipping!

Foil Decor Foil Decor: Decorative Serving Container GMA Deal : $26 • 21% Savings Original: $32.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Easily transport, serve and clean up your holiday dishes. This tasteful serving container is designed for effortless serving with handles that don’t get hot and eliminates the need for cookie sheets, trays or glass casserole pans when taking your dishes with you … plus, it looks nice! The lid can be inverted to use as a bowl for crackers, buns and chips when serving your favorite dippable dish and the foil insert is removable for easy cleaning.

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze Duo GMA Deal : $56 Free Shipping • 34% Savings Original: $85.90 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Delight any foodie with condiments that enhance home cooking with subtle, light aromatics. This EVOO and Balsamic Glaze duo from Uncommon Gourmet will really impress any chef. The beautifully balanced olive oil and velvety smooth balsamic glaze are sure to make you fall in love with your favorite dishes all over again. An easy hostess gift so you never have to show up empty-handed. Free shipping!

Table 12 Table 12: Colorful Mini Coupe Glasses (Set of 4) GMA Deal : $47 Free Shipping • 41% Savings Original: $79.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Bring style and sophistication to cocktail hour with these Mini Coupe Cocktail Glasses. Vibrant and luxurious, the set is designed in a fun mini coupe shape to complement delicious cocktails like champagne, spirits, martinis, daiquiris and mocktails. The beautiful organic colored bowls with a glossy finish help separate drinks for friends or specific drink concoctions. Free shipping!

Waves Puzzle Waves Puzzle: Iridescent Puzzle GMA Deal : $20 • 50% Savings Original: $40 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Challenge this lucky recipient to have fun and create something new. Designed by an architect, Waves is a creative challenge to clear your mind, unplug and take a break from screen time. The iridescent lucite pieces change color as the light shifts. There are multiple solutions so you can play all day with new challenges -- great for gathering together during the holidays.

Friendlily Press Friendlily Press: Drink Stirrers Set GMA Deal : $13.50 • 10% Savings Original: $15 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Add a little extra fun to beverages. Friendlily Press drink stirrers are great for party décor, home cocktail bars, morning coffee and even your kid’s glass of chocolate milk. Designed for both hot and cold beverages, they can also be used as drink markers for when the party is getting started. Choose from fun packs with themed stirrers from baking to tennis.

Poppin’ Cobs Popcorn Poppin’ Cobs Popcorn: Popcorn Off The Cob GMA Deal : $34.99 to $44.99 • 10% to 16% Savings Original: $41.99 to $49.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Make your own delicious popcorn right off the cob. Enjoy deliciously fresh, Indiana-grown popcorn in minutes. Just place your Poppin’ Cob in one of the brown popcorn bags, pop it in the microwave and watch your snack form in front of your eyes for a dose of family fun. Non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free, offered in 12- and 20-pack options.

Sow The Magic Sow The Magic: Mystical Gifts GMA Deal : $5 to $8.50 • 15% to 28% Savings Original: $7 to $10 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic was born out of a deep love for mystic designs and a singular enchantment with Mother Nature. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. This assortment features crystals and seed planters in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops.

Celebrate adventure

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle around hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for easy on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

K. Carroll Accessories K. Carroll Accessories: Nylon Bags & Small Accessories GMA Deal : $8 to $30 • 38% to 40% Savings Original: $13 to $50 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your winter bag with new nylon styles from K. Carroll. With an adjustable nylon strap, wear as a shoulder bag or crossbody with multiple compartments and zippers for all your organizational needs. Another style is made for convenient access to RFID-protected card sleeves so you can feel at ease wherever you go. Also available: small vegan leather accessories like the cute, compact keychain wallet with RFID protected card sleeves and a clear ID sleeve.

Locker Lifestyle Locker Lifestyle: Wrist Wallet & Neck Gaiter GMA Deal : $7.95 to $12.50 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $15.95 to $25.95 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Stash small essentials confidently and conveniently with accessories from Locker Lifestyle. Perfect for fitness, shopping or even walking the dog, the Wrist Wallets fit cash, keys, ID and other small items to keep valuables safe and close. The Neck Gaiter has pockets for easy access on-the-go.

Crayo Crayo: Festival Watch GMA Deal : $19 • 67% Savings Original: $59 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. Featuring a rubber-coated metal case, non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal and 3-D-raised numbers, this unisex style makes a bright gift for anyone on your list.

David and Young David and Young: Hat & Scarf Sets GMA Deal : $23 to $25 • 47% Savings Original: $44 to $48 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Take on winter in style with hat and scarf sets from David and Young. These effortless pairs will give your cold weather looks an easy upgrade. Everything can be styled solo, worn together or mixed and matched with your closet favorites. Choose from fun solids and prints.

Welly Welly: Traveler Bottles & Tumblers GMA Deal : $19.50 to $26 • 35% Savings Original: $30 to $40 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Drink your favorite beverages on the go. Welly's triple-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 14. Each bottle includes a removable infuser for naturally flavoring water with fruit or brewing tea while out and about. This assortment offers styles from 12-28 ounces with a super-sleek look. The 16-ounce triple-walled, copper vacuum-insulated tumbler with a clear, leak-proof slide cap has you covered from morning cold brew or smoothie to afternoon cocktails.

Smunchys Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies & Apple Watch Band GMA Deal : $8.99 to $19.99 • 10% to 20% Savings Original: $9.99 to $24.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift the scrunchie that does double duty. Smunchys zipper-pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other items needed while running errands, working out or grabbing lunch with friends. Choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple Watch band works the same way.

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Printed Canvas Weekenders GMA Deal : $37 • 58% Savings Original: $90 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift a splash of color and style to any adventure with this pretty floral-print weekender. Made with durable cotton canvas, this spacious travel bag is the ideal size for weekend getaways. Offered in rich colors, featuring an interior zipper and patch pockets with an adjustable, removable strap.

Palmpress Palmpress: Coffee Press GMA Deal : $33 • 32% Savings Original: $49 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there’s no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office, and travel and presses an 8-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium-standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.

well-kept well-kept: Hand & Screen Cleaning Wipes GMA Deal : $10 to $14 • 41% to 44% Savings Original: $18 to $24 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with these stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean, and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Throw a pack in a bag for easy access whenever your device needs a pick-me-up.

Celebrate wellness

Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) GMA Deal : $14.99 • 31% Savings Original: $22 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Turn every shower into an experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.

The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths GMA Deal : $7.50 to $17.50 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $35 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super-easy and eco-friendly. This fun assortment includes a range of gift-worthy sets.

SiO Beauty SiO Beauty: Skin Care Patches & Tools GMA Deal : $20.40 to $69 • 40% Savings Original: $34 to $115 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. The Cryodrop is a skin-toning tool that uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help lift, tighten and sculpt facial contours.

VAHDAM India VAHDAM India: Tea Gift Sets GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 24% to 29% Savings Original: $7.99 to $79.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers giftable sets that share warmth and wellness with people you love. The advent calendars are a substantial gift, especially designed for tea lovers, so they can experience a new sensation every day on the countdown to the holidays.

Clean & Pure Clean & Pure: Lip Balm Sets GMA Deal : $13 to $26 • 27% to 29% Savings Original: $17.99 to $36.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Soothe and protect lips with Clean & Pure, Australia's top-selling lip balm. Made with real manuka honey straight from beehives on the Gold Coast of Australia, the balm is conveniently sized for pocket or purse to take anywhere and apply a quick lip treatment as needed. Choose from vanilla and peppermint four-packs or pick ‘em all with the Queen Bee set featuring seven flavors from cocoa butter to manuka honey.

Noshinku Noshinku: Refillable Hand Sanitizer GMA Deal : $19 to $22 • 20% to 21% Savings Original: $24 to $28 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Perfect stocking stuffers to clean, hydrate and rejuvenate hands anywhere. Noshinku designs and formulates refillable sanitizers, created with ultra-nourishing botanicals, sugarcane alcohol, and natural fragrances to replenish and revitalize skin, while killing 99.9% of germs. It's not just sanitizer, it's skin care. This assortment features their pocket sanitizer in a three-pack of elevated scents, a refill bundle and a set of two spray bottles, so you’re covered wherever, whenever.

Onyx & Opal Cool Onyx & Opal Cool: Therapy Cooling Pads and Wraps GMA Deal : $14 to $149 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $299 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.

The One Life Planner The One Life Planner: All-in-One Planning Guide GMA Deal : $19 • 20% Savings Original: $23.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Get ready to set your goals and achieve them! The One Life Planner is designed to help you stay organized, productive and empowered to chase big dreams. With practices like developing a vision, breaking down your goals and plugging them into your daily schedule, you’re sure to be on the fast track to creating a life you’re proud of.

Priori Skincare Priori Skincare: Skin Care Devices and Serum GMA Deal : $48 to $215 Free Shipping • 49% Savings Original: $95 to $429 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Fewer products, better performance, personalized for every skin type -- Priori Skinare is what you get when you combine biotechnology and skin care. Based in the Biotech Valley in San Diego, Priori delivers advanced technologies applied to skin care to yield the most impactful results. This assortment features LED masks for some of your most delicate skin to plump, hydrate and instantly rejuvenate. The DNA Recovery Serum is a corrector formulated with proprietary DNA repair enzymes plus antioxidant vitamins C and E to help repair skin damage while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. Free shipping!

Six Gldn Six Gldn: Skin Care GMA Deal : $38 to $58 • 40% Savings Original: $64 to $97 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift a skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn’s botanical skin care is designed to help deliver radiant, healthy skin, no matter the skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care to feel good about.

Ktchn Apothecary Ktchn Apothecary: Fresh Made Skin Care GMA Deal : $20 to $125 • 30% to 33% Savings Original: $29.95 to $179.95 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Treat your skin to made-in-America Ktchn Apothecary skin care, which is freshly made with no harsh chemical preservatives and high-performing natural ingredients, designed to improve how skin looks and feels. The “birthdate” on the Ktchn Apothecary bottles shows when each bottle of skin care was made. This assortment features serum, oil, cream lip treatment and a full routine collection to gift skin nourishing, nutrient-rich products.

VIBES VIBES: Silicone Earplugs & Hi-Fidelity Earplugs GMA Deal : $11.50 to $22 • 11% to 31% Savings Original: $12.95 to $31.95 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of quiet. Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes’ newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment.

Celebrate sparkle and shine

Em John Em John: Mini Zip-Around Card Wallet GMA Deal : $28 • 26% Savings Original: $38 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Colorful. compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter Emma, who started this accessories business in college.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Giftable Jewelry & Hoop Advent Calendar GMA Deal : $16 to $99.99 • 65% to 70% Savings Original: $54 to $292 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Look great without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: they offer high-end styles without high-end price tags. Mix and match across staple earrings and necklaces. Give the gift of effortless hoops this holiday season with The Good Days of Hoops Advent Calendar, named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. Versatile and stylish, this collection of five giftable hoops is designed to match every mood and style.

Mavala Switzerland Mavala Switzerland: Nail Polish & Care GMA Deal : $4.70 to $41 • 41% Savings Original: $8 to $69.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift lovely color from Mavala Switzerland. The rich nail polish pigments are packaged in a small bottle to minimize evaporation and prevent polish from drying out. The festive trio of minis comes packaged to gift with two glitzy holiday colors and a base coat. The box set houses six popular mini polishes: reds or nudes paired with base and top coat. The nail care set features products for a pampering manicure.

Blissy Blissy: Silk Scrunchie Sets GMA Deal : $22.95 • 54% Savings Original: $49.95 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Treat your hair to gentle silk scrunchies made from luxurious, smooth and soft fabric. Designed to reduce frizz and keep hair hydrated, these packs of trendy silk scrunchies help protect hair from creases, pulling and excessive hair damage/loss. Offered in bright, rich colors and patterns in both regular and skinny scrunchies.

Amelia Rose Amelia Rose: Personalized, Gemstone and Pearl Jewelry GMA Deal : $26 to $150 • 41% to 62% Savings Original: $70 to $258 Valid: 11/11/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Sparkle and shine with statement pieces from Amelia Rose. This holiday assortment features necklaces ready to take on personalization. The gemstone and sapphire beaded layering styles can be worn on their own or you can add pavé diamond initial charms to make it your own. The gemstone earrings will be the star attraction for any fashionistas on your list.

butter LONDON butter LONDON: Nail and Makeup Kits GMA Deal : $9 to $68 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $18 to $150 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift glam from butter LONDON, a clean beauty brand with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails, and are formulated with a patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology that delivers a gel-like finish and shine with up to 10 days of wear. These easily giftable polish sets and eye kits are versatile for beauty lovers.

KEVA Style KEVA Style: Braided Bracelets GMA Deal : $14 to $36 • 22% to 33% Savings Original: $18 to $54 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Build a stack personal to you or your recipients. This Italian leather braided bracelet from KEVA features a magnetic closure that allows you to create a custom wrap of your favorite colors. Choose from a variety of bright, rich solids or rely on a pre-built stack of three coordinating options styled for you.

Allie + Bess Allie + Bess: Bracelet Stacks GMA Deal : $47.50 to $90 Free shipping • -150% to 28% Savings Original: $19 to $125 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Add extra oomph to your arm candy. Allie + Bess bracelet stacks are where playful meets sophistication and luxury is attainable. Designed to be worn dressed up or down to instantly add an eye-catching flare to your look. From pearls to gold and acrylic beads, there's a stack to match every moment. Free shipping!

Batiofi Accessories Batiofi Accessories: Personalized Embroidered Bracelet GMA Deal : $16 to $24 • 20% Savings Original: $20 to $30 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Match with your bestie and rock a unique style. This made-to-order custom embroidered woven friendship bracelet offers a stylish design you can personalize with your name or the name of someone you love. Offered in a variety of thread colors featuring a slide closure so it’s adjustable to fit most wrists with tassel end details, this sweet piece is made in America and ready for wrapping!

Celebrate youth

Accessory Concierge Accessory Concierge: Beading Kit GMA Deal : $19 • 20% Savings Original: $24 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of creativity. Accessory Concierge beading kits are a fun and imaginative activity for custom jewelry. Kids can add their own personal touch, bringing their dream jewelry to life. Each kit yields about 10 bracelets with approximately 13 different beads/charms styles in each kit so everyone can be a stylist.

Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Friendship Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $20 • 40% to 41% Savings Original: $20 to $34 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Express yourself with uplifting jewelry from Lenny & Eva. The chic black and tonal celestial collection is designed to inspire and encourage everyone to be brave, live compassionately and be the best version of themselves. The colorful collection of rainbow and gold-beaded friendship bracelets and necklaces packaged on sentimental cards, feature sweet sayings to share kindness and love.

By Lilla By Lilla: Bracelet/Hair Tie Stacks GMA Deal : $10 to $26 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $52 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Upgrade to hair ties that double as jewelry. By Lilla's bracelet/hair tie sets look like jewelry on the arm and are designed so they don't get caught in hair when a its put up. This assortment features a variety of styles, from neutral to neon accented by beads, pearls and charms. The Fun Beads have a little extra oomph and are easily stacked for an even brighter look.

Laruce Beauty Laruce Beauty: Makeup Brush Sets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $60 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $21 to $125 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cutting-edge brushes for artistry, performance and exceptional user experience. Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022, these curated brush sets by Laruce cover every step from skin to eyes. Create any look from natural to ultra-glam with hypoallergenic, synthetic, vegan and cruelty-free brushes designed for flawless application.

Choose Friendship Choose Friendship: Friendship Bracelet Makers GMA Deal : $6.99 to $19.99 • 20% to 22% Savings Original: $8.99 to $24.99 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Make memories and create a colorful keepsake at the same time. Choose Friendship bracelet makers will help you show friends and family how much they mean to you by crafting unique, handmade gifts for each other. Featuring two different makers and bracelet kits with pre-cut threads and charms so you can design and execute exactly what you want.

Dreamland Baby Dreamland Baby: Weighted Swaddle and Sleep Sack GMA Deal : $62 Free shipping • 30% Savings Original: $89 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Help baby feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Featuring exclusive CoverCalm Technology that evenly distributes weight from your baby's shoulders to their toes to naturally reduce stress, increase relaxation, and provide a feeling of security and comfort -- just like a hug. Options available from newborn to 36 months. Free shipping.

Little Poppy Co Little Poppy Co.: Bow Clips and Headbands GMA Deal : $17 • 50% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 11/14/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now On a short walk home, a brand new bow was lost and Little Poppy Co. was born. Founded by moms for moms so that you never have to worry about finding the right bow. Add a pop of color to your little one’s look with beautiful bow alligator clips and headbands. Worn alone or together, these versatile pieces are easy to mix and match for a sweet look.

