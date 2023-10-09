Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Bunnies and Bows, Seriously Shea and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

25% to 35% off Bunnies and Bows Bunnies and Bows: Tooth Fairy Pillow Cases & Tea Towels $9 - $11.25

Welcome the tooth fairy. This special pillowcase from Bunnies and Bows comes with a unique pocket for safely storing lost teeth, and who knows, it might just hold a magical surprise by morning! This colorful pillowcase fits over any standard pillow and is made using water-based, non-toxic inks for safe sleeping. Add warmth and charm to your home with flour sack towels that are made in America.

27% to 31% off Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Bath & Body Products $7.99 - $14.99

Enhance your self care experience with Seriously Shea. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up your feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals, and the pillow spray exudes a relaxing aroma for a good night's sleep. The mini bubbling bath bombs are made with natural essential oils and skin softening ingredients. Use the sugar scrub to exfoliate and nourish skin. All products are proudly made in the U.S. and are offered in fresh, calming fragrance combinations.

47% off Youzey Youzey: Ponchos, Scarves and Pashminas $19.82 - $20.35

Elevate your winter style. Youzey ponchos are soft and warm and offer a stylish alternative to a light jacket. Drape it over any look from casual denim outfits to dresses and skirts. Ultra soft scarves and pashminas in standout prints are also available. Take one on the go and leave one in the office for those unexpected chilly days.

More from 40 Boxes:

28% to 50% off RPZL RPZL: Hair Brush & Accessories $25 - $30

Take care of your luscious locks. RPZL's lightweight hair brush is made for both combing through hair with ease and for styling sleek and chic looks. Complete with a soft-touch handle and nicely cushioned bristles, it is comfortable to use while it works to condition and help bring shine with each stroke. Works well on both wet and dry hair, designed for all hair types including wavy, curly, and straight. Three braided headband styles are also available.

25% off Jolie Ami Jolie Ami: Stacking Bracelets $21.75 - $28.50

Build up your arm candy. Translating from French to "Beautiful Friend," Jolie Ami Accessories designs pieces meant to celebrate and elevate the everyday with colorful flair and a touch of southern style. This assortment features bracelets for you to build your ideal stack all handmade in Houston, Texas. Mix and match colors and fill in the gaps with gold filled beaded staples.

33% to 40% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Hats, Gloves, and Scarves $16.99 - $34.99

Cozy up with cold weather styles from Rockflowerpaper. These knit colorblock accessories -- scarves, gloves and pom pom beanies - look perfect together and add pops of color when worn alone.

34% off Re-Focus The Creative Office Re-Focus The Creative Office: Calendars, Password Keepers and Anxiety Journals $10.72 - $19.18

Take on daily life effectively. Re-Focus The Creative Office creates products designed through the eyes of a child with ADHD. When owner Angela Stephens noticed that traditional methods of support were not working for her son, she had to start looking through his eyes. Choose from academic calendar, password and notebook, and guided anxiety journals.

22% off Everly Everly: Wellness Drink Mixes $13.99

Enhance your drink with Everly flavored mixes made sugar-free with clean ingredients to meet hydration needs. Highlighting electrolytes, vitamins and probiotics in flavors you'll actually want to drink. This assortment features formulations for stomach health and hydration in fruity flavors.

30% off Mary Kathryn Design Mary Kathryn Design: Fashion Jewelry & Keychains $8.40 - $29.40

Express your individuality with a pop. Mary Kathryn Design unites beauty, craftsmanship, and passion to design dazzling pieces to reflect your unique style. The standout earring styles are adorned with glitter, tassels, iridescent CZ stones and more. The necklaces are the ideal pieces for a chunky, layered look. Complete your keys with a retro motel-style keychain showcasing fun phrases.

44% off Alisa Michelle Designs Alisa Michelle Designs: Personalized Necklaces $32

Add a personal touch to your jewelry. Crafted with care, Alisa Michelle Designs personalized laser-engraved necklaces make a luxurious memento and heirloom to pass through generations. Choose from gold or silver with a heart, circular disc or bar design and add a meaningful engraving such as a phrase, name, or date to create a piece of jewelry that is truly unique and special to you or a loved one.

29% off CrockPockets CrockPockets: Silicone Cooker Dividers $27.97 - $55.97

Simplify meal prep. CrockPockets silicone dividers for pressure cookers and slow cookers are designed to elevate your cooking experience. Cooking for the family can be a big undertaking and CrockPockets make it easier to address individual dietary preferences without the added effort. Strong, durable, and heat-resistant dividers designed for endless reuse.

27% off Buzzee Buzzee: Double Sided Microfiber Towels $13

Make drying easier and add a pop of color to brighten your kitchen. The double-sided microfiber towels feature a waffle weave, constructed to absorb liquid instantly. With two hand-drawn fall and/or halloween-inspired designs on each piece, these versatile towels double as fall decor.

24% off Simples Times Simples Times: Cocktail Mixers & Garnish Kit $29.99

Bring the craft cocktail experience home with Simple Times Mixers. It's simple -- three parts mixer, one part alcohol or soda water for the mocktail lover. These handcrafted cocktail mixers are made with only real ingredients and balanced for delicious cocktails any time. Each mixer is made from fresh-squeezed, whole fruit in Simple Times' kitchen, based in Columbus, Ohio. Each variety appeals to the senses and the additional garnishes add a special touch to each of your cocktails.

29% off Cosy House Cosy House: Weighted Blankets $90.97 to $97.97 + Free Shipping

Experience unparalleled comfort and relaxation with this weighted blanket from Cosy House. Scientifically crafted with thousands of tiny glass beads evenly spread across the fabric, it is designed to help reduce anxiety, while promoting tranquility through deep-touch pressure stimulation technology. The hypoallergenic bamboo viscose material helps provide natural ventilation and prevent overheating beneath the blanket. Free shipping!

50% off Softies Softies: Velour Lounge Set $59 + Free Shipping

Step into cloud-like bliss. The soft-to-the-touch finish on this velour lounge set drapes effortlessly for a flattering fit and luxurious feel. With thoughtful details like diagonal seamed pockets, a beautiful satin bow tie, and a cozy funnel neck, this dreamy velour lounge set is ideal for running quick errands, sipping on a warm cup of tea, or curling up with a good book. Free shipping!

29% to 31% off Comfier Comfier: Massagers $40 to $154 + Free Shipping

Treat sore, achy muscles. Discover ultimate foot and leg relaxation with the 2-in-1 Foot Massager & Ottoman. This versatile device is designed to deliver a complete foot and leg care experience by combining air pressure massage and soothing heat therapy to help relieve tired, weary muscles. The Vibration Knee Massager is designed to offer a holistic knee care solution, merging soothing heat therapy with targeted pressure relief. The result is a powerful treatment that can help alleviate knee pain, inflammation, and stiffness. With a sleek and modern design, whether you're at home or in the office, you can address your problem areas. Free shipping!

31% to 50% off Honeycat Cosmetics Honeycat Cosmetics: Bath Bombs and Candles $6 - $24

Revive bath time with this unique and playful dual-purpose bath bomb that is sure to leave you smiling! Formulated with a blend of moisturizing organic ingredients to soften the water and leave your skin feeling velvety smooth. This assortment also includes beautifully crafted candles designed to elevate your mood. Naturally scented with 100% all-natural soy wax, this candle can burn for hours. Use the practical and reusable glass container as a cocktail glass once it is finished burning.

25% off Oasis Soul Scent Co. Oasis Soul Scent Co.: Fall Candles $22.50

Fill your home with fall scent. This aromatherapy candle from Oasis Soul is made with an all-natural coconut-soy wax blend using phthalate-free fragrances and infused with mood-boosting essential oils. Elegantly presented in a gold glass tumbler and crowned with a festive gold lid so you can illuminate your space with luxury and serenity, and gift to your loved ones too!

29% off molly&you molly&you: Food Mixes $18.19 - $29.36

Easily make delicious snacks. Made in America, molly&you's mixes come in a variety of options from beer breads to mug brownies, muffins and cookies. Just mix, heat and eat. Or, quickly whip up a companion for chips with party dips like creamy spinach and dill, zesty garlic and more.

10% to 20% off Bare Life Bare Life: Dairy-Free Hot Cocoa Mix $23.98 - $26.99

Sip on chocolatey goodness. Bare Life makes organic, plant-based, gluten-free versions of your favorite treats, known for their delicious hot (and frozen hot) chocolate mixes. Made with five simple ingredients that are sustainably-sourced from environmentally-friendly farms. For hot, just add hot water or any plant-based milk to enjoy. For frozen, add cold water or any plant-based milk, along with ice, to a blender and enjoy!

33% off Keep Life Tasty Keep Life Tasty: Millie's Sipping Broth Sampler $19.74

Satisfy snack urges and boost your wellness routine with a fresh steeped cup of Millie's Sipping Broth. Created by a teacher as a smarter snack between her classes, the sipping broth is easy to make and incorporate into your day. Nut-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, made with vegan ingredients. This sampler includes eight pouches of sipping broth in two delicious flavors: Spicy Tortilla and Tomato Basil. Every pouch has three steeping bags for a total of 24 servings of broth.

39% to 72% off Sophie & Freda Sophie & Freda: Fashion Watches $30 - $30

Keep time in style. Sophie & Freda watches are constructed using quality watch movements encased in hypo-allergenic, solid stainless steel. Choose from leather, mesh alloy and stainless steel bracelet band styles all featuring non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal faces.

56% off Soul Journey Soul Journey: Beaded Bracelet $34

Embrace the beauty of autumn with a beaded bracelet adorned in fall hues from Soul Journey Jewelry. Featuring a mix of tonal and contrasting CZ charms, this bracelet brings an earthy allure. Great for gifting or adding to your own collection, designed as a symbol of nature's timeless elegance.

28% off Seal Shoe Covers Seal Shoe Covers: Reusable Waterproof Shoe Covers $25

Take on rainy day adventures. Seal Shoe Covers are easy to use -- just slip them over any shoe and head out. Seal Shoe Covers feature a non-slip sole and a custom insole that is completely flat to accommodate virtually any style of shoe, and an extra protective piece avoids punctures when wearing high heels. Reusable and portable, they fold into their self-contained pouch making it easy to carry in your purse, briefcase or even clip to a backpack.

