Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Scrub-Dub, Bianchi Candle Co. and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Scrub-Dub: Scalp & Body Scrubber (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $39.99 Valid: 06/26/2023 to 07/09/2023
Feel rejuvenated and refreshed. The scrub-dub scalp and body scrubber is an awesome addition to any self-care routine. With its compact and travel-friendly design, you can enjoy a luxurious spa-like experience wherever you go. This 2-in-1 antimicrobial scrubber is designed to gently and effectively cleanse your skin and scalp. Made in the USA with zinc-based, non-toxic antimicrobial material.
Bianchi Candle Co: Hand Poured Candles
GMA Deal: $23.80 to $46.50 • 14% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 06/26/2023 to 07/09/2024
Elevate your mood with Bianchi candles. The soy blend candles are formulated with a lasting essential oil-based fragrance blend that lingers for hours. Hand-poured for consistent performance and quality. The classic style is designed with an elegant frosted container to complement the style of any home decor. Each scent of the Yes You Candle has a unique signature message designed to inspire. Made in America.
Brush Guard: Makeup Brush Care
GMA Deal: $20.34 to $26.91 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $33.90 to $44.85 Valid: 06/26/2023 to 07/09/2023
Extend the life of your makeup brushes. The Brush Guard is a stretchable, breathable sleeve that not only reshapes your makeup brush back to its original shape but also allows you to dry your brushes the correct way: bristle-side down. The brush guard can also protect vulnerable brush bristles during travel or storage. The squeaky clean brush shampoo is safe and non-toxic, so your skin will thank you. This assortment features a brush guard set for your entire collection and bundle including the brush shampoo, cleansing cloth and variety of brush guards to maintain all of your brushes.
Whipped Up Wonderful: Shower Steamers and Bath Bombs
GMA Deal: $3.74 to $7.50 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $10 Valid: 06/26/2023 to 07/09/2023
Pamper yourself with a little bit of luxury. Whipped Up Wonderful hand makes small-batch bath products in Dallas. The locally sourced, cruelty-free and vegan ingredients will leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Choose from beautiful ice cream cone bath bombs and shower steamers for an enhanced shower experience, including a waffle-inspired style.