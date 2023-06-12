Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Nuovaluce Beauty, Lay-n-Go and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Nuovaluce Beauty: Skin Care Tools
GMA Deal: $29 to $189 • 39% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $399 Valid: 06/12/2023 to 06/25/2023
Get a facial treatment at home. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology delivers controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate natural collagen production. The mini device is conveniently sized for travel to treat skin wherever you go. As the microcurrent treatment works to firm and tone skin, the red-light treatment options on the larger devices target skin tissue to reduce wrinkles. Both devices have five intensity levels to customize sessions. This assortment also includes conductive gels to enhance the effectiveness of the device and a flexible silicone bag for easy transport.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 06/12/2023 to 06/25/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Brouk and Co.: Cosmetic Cases
GMA Deal: $35 to $60 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $72 to $120 Valid: 06/12/2023 to 06/25/2023
Stay stylishly organized while you travel. Brouk and Co. travel cosmetic cases are crafted with a vegan leather exterior with polyester lining for easy cleaning. Designed in multiple sizes and shapes so you can bring what you need, where you need it. Mix and match to accommodate your personal items and space on every adventure.