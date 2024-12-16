Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Wrap-It Storage, Any Sharp and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
Home and Kitchen
Wrap-It Storage: Cinch Strap & Perforated Roll Bundle (28-Pieces)
Get cord clutter under control with ease. From your office space to the junk drawer, the basement to the backyard, these multipurpose organizational straps include writable labels so you can remember what you wrapped up -- whether it's two weeks, two months or two years from now. The multiple sizes make it easy to tackle items big and small.
- $14
- $27.50
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Any Sharp: Knife Sharpeners and Kitchen Accessories
Create professional sharpness with AnySharp knife sharpeners. AnySharp easily restores virtually any knife, even one with a serrated edge, into a razor-sharp cutting instrument in seconds with just a few light strokes. The patented power grip suction cup base keeps the sharpener in place and the advanced diamond-honed tungsten carbide blades easily sharpen almost any knife. The 5-in-1 Scissors are made with hardened steel blades that can cut through just about anything, plus they feature a bottle opener, garlic crusher, nutcracker and wire stripper.
- $7.50 - $64.50
- $15 - $130
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2024
Cariloha: Bedding and Bath Collections
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor-resistant. Wrap in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar. The luxuriously soft bedding is made with eco-friendly bamboo viscose that's twice as soft and cooler than cotton. Naturally moisture-wicking with odor-resistant properties, so sheets stay fresher longer. Choose from pillowcases, sheet sets, duvet insert and covers.
- $4.50 - $179.50
- $9 - $359
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Charcuterie By Sergio: Charcuterie Sets and Boards
Gather with delicious spreads and beautiful charcuterie boards. Charcuterie By Sergio is on a mission to transport you to the heart of Italy's culinary heritage through taste. The charcuterie collections offer meats, cheeses, spreads and beyond. The beautiful boards will take your hors d'oeuvres to the next level with cheese knives, sectioned areas, ramekins and even a cloche for protecting food indoors and out. Free shipping!
- $52 to $79 + Free Shipping
- $65 - $99
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Gustus Vitae: Seasoning Sets
Oprah says: "If you believe nothing is better than french fries, I'd like to introduce you to seasoned french fries. Pro tip: Try these chef-quality ingredients with your air fryer." Gustus Vitae transforms simple plates into signature dishes. Their small batch handcrafted seasonings are made with natural ingredients in America. Amp up any and every meal with sets of six spices from "Air Fryer Kitchen Hero" to "Ultimate Popcorn Seasoning" and everything in between.
- $28
- $37
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Hang Accessories: Wireless Charging Pad
Keep devices at 100% with the Wireless Charging Pads. The effortless and super fast charging is an easy night table upgrade. Simply place your phone on the plugged in pad, charge and go. The chic designs add a pop of fun. Compatible with Qi-enabled devices, including newer iPhone and Samsung models.
- $18
- $35
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Inspired Generations: Heart Dishes and Coasters
Fill 'em with small bites and dips or use them as colorful catchalls for jewelry and trinkets. Inspired Generations Happy Heart Dishes are handcrafted with food-safe polished aluminum, and make a sweet addition to any desk or home decor. This assortment features heart dishes with a matching heart spoon, heart shaped acrylic coasters and an ornate scalloped edge heart dish for some added charm.
- $30 - $37.50
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Seasoned Straws: Seasoned Straw Sets
Make every sip a memorable experience. Seasoned Straws are rigid paper straws that are hand-coated in delicious seasonings. Made in America, these can go from nighttime cocktails to baby shower mocktails and even party milkshakes. Just lick, nibble, sip, stir and savor the moment. Flavors include Espresso Chocolate, Smoke, Spicy Grapefruit Habanero and Citrus Burst.
- $20
- $30
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Supra Endura: Kitchen Accessories
Elevate the simple things in the kitchen. Supra Endura's products are designed to help reduce single-use plastic and paper consumption in the kitchen with beautiful designs. The beeswax wraps are an alternative to plastic wrap, while the Swedish cloths can replace paper towels and sponges. The organic kitchen towels and napkins are an eco-friendly substitute for paper towels and napkins. All of Supra Endura's products are made from natural and organic materials, there's no plastic in their products or packaging. Plus, all products showcase original artwork by the founder and creator Gabrielle Mandel.
- $11.50 - $25
- $18 - $40
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
On the Go
Lifeprint: Smart Phone Photo Printer
Print your favorite photos. Lifeprint Smart Photo Printer is a Bluetooth-enabled portable printer that fits in the palm of your hand. The polaroid-sized photos are great for family that might not have social media, scrapbooking, parties and so much more. The hassle-free printing doesn't need ink, using eco-friendly ZINK technology where paper is embedded with color. Free shipping!
- $50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $80
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Brouk & Co: Travel Accessories and Games
Oprah says: "Travelers will appreciate how this vegan leather case has dedicated space to keep glasses and jewelry from getting scratched, tangled or lost during their adventures." The Leah Eyewear and Jewelry case is designed to keep your eyewear and jewelry safe and sound on the move. The roll-up case holds two pairs of glasses with dedicated jewelry storage and a built-in mirror. The Capri collection is all about traveling in style. Luxurious and made with lightweight canvas for easy carrying, build your collection with weekenders, totes, garment bags and cosmetic bags, all accented with coordinating vegan leather. The Morrison collection is a great option for the guys, all made with durable nylon.
- $20 - $150
- $30 - $300
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/05/2025
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Bottle Bags and Tumbler
Gift the convenience of hydration with Brew Buddy's super tumbler that features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. To carry drinks hands-free, pair any tumbler with the Crossbody Holder Sling Bag, a lightweight and unique crossbody sling bag that fits most 40-ounce tumblers. The tumbler zip pouches offer convenience and style in one compact accessory. Made with neoprene and a durable zipper closure to hold cash, keys, cards and more. This assortment also offers the forever favorite Crossbody Water Bottle Holder to carry bottles hands-free.
- $13 - $28
- $20 - $45
- Valid: 11/11/2024 to 12/15/2024
Jory: Slippers and Crossbody Bags
Slip into ultra comfort with western-inspired charm. The Dolly slippers feature a soft and sumptuous sherpa fur interior that envelops feet in warmth and luxury, making every step a delight. The cushioned and sturdy outsole provides reliable traction for indoor wear and the slip-on design offers convenience and simplicity around the house. Elevate everyday style with a chic and practical bag. Accented with a stylish, patterned strap and designed to keep up with an on-the-go lifestyle, the trendy sling designs are the ideal blend of fashion and function. The sling purse can be worn as a purse or crossbody bag with a detachable, adjustable strap in a color-matched design. The denim tassel crossbody and Cheyenne tote both give a western flair to any look. Free shipping!
- $40 to $60 + Free Shipping
- $75 - $120
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Limitless Innovations: Chargers
Warm up hands and charge up devices. The ReVita Hand Warmer is a two-sided, dual-mode warmer that can also charge mobile devices! Rechargeable and portable, this 2-in-1 device is powered by lithium-ion batteries and is ideal for use during cold winters, camping, cramping and more. Carry this charger to quickly charge devices from anywhere with the 3-in-1 high-speed charging capabilities and a 10,000 mAh battery. Simplify the daily chore of charging phones, tablets, compatible laptops, and more by removing the need for multiple adapters. This also doubles as a wall charger with multiple ports.
- $35 - $40
- $60 - $80
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Gift peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren. This personal alarm can easily clip to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. Up to 130 decibels of alarm sound means the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Battery operated and rechargeable options available!
- $15 - $20
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2024
Glam
Awe Inspired: Jewelry
Founded by a three-time cancer survivor, Awe Inspired designs are wearable symbols of strength and empowerment. The affirmation necklaces feature mantras like I AM WORTHY OF ABUNDANCE and INHALE THE FUTURE EXHALE THE PAST so you can wear your inspiration. A beautiful assortment of bracelets and necklaces with protection and celestial designs is also available. Each piece is handcrafted with ethically sourced precious metals and genuine gemstones.
- $42.50 to $237.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $85 - $475
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Catherine Weitzman: Botanical Necklaces
Accessorize with beautiful botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. The botanical inspiration is evident in the two-sided glass chamber and gently textured frame. These are truly pieces of wearable art showcasing the beauty of nature from four leaf clovers and baby's breath to forget-me-nots and ferns. Free shipping!
- $42 + Free Shipping
- $95
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry
Let creativity shine with a charm bracelet and necklace designed to inspire hope and faith. The dainty paperclip chain necklace comes with a circle charm holder and two charms: a BELIEVE tag and cross. The dainty paperclip chain bracelet comes with a circle charm holder and two gorgeous charms: a pave cross and heart. Both available in silver and gold-plated options to mix and match. The Divine set of necklaces makes it easy to build a necklace stack, without having to coordinate it. The combination of curb and rolo chain styles, adorned with elegant cross pendants, offers a pre-layered trendsetting look in one easy-to-wear design
- $17 - $19
- $59 - $74
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Charmed Kollective: Hoodie Charm Set
Take any hoodie to the next level. Mix, match, and interchange charms to create a look that's unique with this starter pack. Choose from gemstone-wrapped or vinyl pattern-wrapped charms for a quick way to glam up your favorite sweatshirt. Charms are interchangeable among various hoodie string types.
- $18 - $20
- $29 - $32
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
L. Erickson: Hair Accessories
Gift chic hair accessories with a French inspired flair. Crafted with acetate for a lightweight, easy-to-use and comfortable styling solution. The smooth teeth and strong spring clasp provide a secure hold. Choose from a variety of sizes and shapes with beautiful designs and colors. The Grab & Go Ponytail Holders are no-crease and damage-free, constructed of thick elastic accented with an ornamental oval bead. Keep a few in your purse, desk, and car for a quick and comfortable on-the-go styling solution.
- $17 - $29
- $28 - $48
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Linny Co: Screw Back Studs and Huggies
Sleep comfortably with flat back earrings. Linny Co sweet flat back earring studs are comfortable day and night because there's no point on the end, the screw back sits flat against your ear. The 18-karat gold-plated surgical-grade stainless steel is safe for sensitive ears, so you can wear for days in a row. Great for little ones so you don't have to worry about taking them in and out. The huggie styles offer the same all day comfort.
- $19.50 - $20
- $32 - $36
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Shinery: Jewelry Wash and Gift Set
Take jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining in a matter of seconds. The Jewelry Wash cleans jewelry while washing your hands so there's no need to take your jewelry off… you clean it while wearing it! The gift set includes The Radiance Brush alongside Jewelry Wash. The brush has soft bristles and a contoured surface which effectively cleans even the most intricate jewelry settings all while being gentle and safe on skin. The handle is intentionally soft to the touch and comfortable to hold.
- $17 - $34
- $28 - $56
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Starlette Galleria: Necklace and Earrings
There's nothing like a sparkly gift! These classic round studs are simple enough for everyday wear but have more than enough shine to glam up any outfit. The 1.25-carat AAA cubic zirconia stones are hand-placed into the four-prong setting. Secured with a butterfly back and crafted with hypoallergenic materials so sensitive ears will be happy, too! The Dolly Necklace features a dazzling 4-carat oval cut stone set in a four-prong setting on a delicate chain. The 100% simulated diamond material sparkles just like a real diamond. Perfect for travel or running around when you want to leave your more expensive pieces at home. The 18-inch chain also has a 2-inch linking adjuster for your ideal length.
- $19 - $40
- $40 - $70
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Sterling Forever: Trendy Jewelry
Shine bright with luxe-looking styles. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This ever popular assortment focuses on elevated basics like tennis necklaces and everyday studs for a gift that will last through trends and seasons.
- $16 - $48
- $32 - $245
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Fun for the Family
Coloready: Paint by Numbers Kit
Create a modern piece of art. The Coloready paint by numbers kits include a 12-by-19-inch art paper template, six custom mixed colors and two nylon paint brushes, so all you need is your creativity. Ideal for quiet nights at home or doing alongside friends, plus it's a great way to focus on mindfulness and take a break from the stresses of everyday life.
- $28
- $40
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
CORE Pickleball: Pop Up Pickleball Starter Kit
Play pickleball anywhere, even the driveway, with this pro-level kit from CORE Pickleball. The kit features a popup net, two graphite paddles that are lightweight without sacrificing strength and feature an ultra-cushion grip that provides a comfortable hand-feel, plus three balls engineered for a consistent bounce. Free shipping!
- $80 + Free Shipping
- $130
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Imagination Starters: Learning Bundles
Make waiting for dinner fun! Imagination Starters puts placemats to work with educational games and graphics. They've even designed mini versions for easy on-the-go activity. Every mat and minimat is double-sided for hours of coloring fun. The chalkboard crayons and markers make cleanup super easy for endless uses. There's even a charcuterie set for the adults to get creative, too!
- $27 - $32
- $36 - $49
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Maya J: Ornament Charms
Make standard ornaments a little more fun. Maya J ornaments add a touch of sparkly charm to any basic ornament in your collection. The claw clasps make it easy to attach to ornaments or other holiday decor. The silver and gold charms are intricate and eye-catching, elevating the look of some of your filler ornaments.
- $23
- $48
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Pudus: Socks
Give the gift of cozy! Each pair of Pudus slipper socks is made from 15 recycled water bottles. The luxe, faux sherpa fur lining is soft and durable, and the non-slip grippers provide a little extra support. Choose from gift sets of two coordinating pairs designed for couples or mom and little one. Boxed and ready to give! The best stocking stuffers double as ornaments. Made with natural bamboo fibers, these holiday-themed crew socks are easy to give and even easier to love. The fun designs and festive presentation are sure to be a hit for the holidays.
- $7 - $25
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Tytan Toys: Magnetic Tile Sets
Encourage kids to grow and develop through their own self-discovery. Tytan Tiles' 100% nontoxic magnetic tiles allow kids to uncover the joys of geometry and physics. With countless different shapes and sizes in every STEM-authenticated pack, your family can create thousands of figures and objects, all while learning about common STEM topics. This fun, hands-on alternative encourages children to unleash their inner creativity and ingenuity -- while giving technology a break. FROZEN, Red White & Blue, and Glow In The Dark kits available.
- $25 - $34
- $50 - $50
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Sippin on Somethin': Wine Card Game
Get to know your wines like you do your friends and family. Sippin on Somethin' brings the world of wine to life with question filled cards about everything from tasting notes and food pairings to life and date nights. Each game includes 500 cards in four categories -- Spill in the Blank questions, Sip answers, Side Sip social prompts, and Somm School bonus trivia. Designed to enrich wine vocabulary and pairing skills while also fostering genuine connections. Come together and let the good cards flow!
- $20
- $29
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Skin Care and Wellness
D. Noble: Mulberry Silk Blackout Eye Mask
Achieve uninterrupted sleep with this luxurious 100% mulberry silk eye mask. Crafted from the highest-grade silk, the large, full-comfort blackout design provides total light blocking, while the 3D contoured eye cups protect both natural lashes and extensions. Choose from three colors. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $79
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Durasage: Saunas, Tubs and Wellness Machines
Turn home into a spa with Durasage. Start or end the day with a relaxing ritual. The steam sauna features everything needed, even the chair to sit and enjoy. The generator can be set up for sessions up to 60 minutes. Great for skin, mind and overall vitality, plus it's easily transported and stored anywhere. Choose from a wide variety of wellness machines. Free shipping!
- $85 to $6720 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $9600
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
FAQ By Foreo: Skin Care Tools, Patches and Primer
Quickly and effectively refine skin. The all-new, advanced lightweight, wireless LED facemask from FAQ by Foreo features anti-aging red and anti-acne blue light therapies. Designed to mold to your face for a comfortable fit during 15 minute sessions. There are 600 optimized points of light to ensure the LED wavelengths evenly penetrate each millimeter of skin. The non-invasive patches are covered in thousands of dissolving microneedles, mimicking in-office treatments for forehead and under eye, revealing more youthful skin. The facial rejuvenation device delivers the combined power of radio-frequency and LED light therapy to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and revitalize the complexion. Clinically proven to significantly minimize pores, increase skin smoothness, visibly even skin tone and significantly brighten skin from the very first use. Pair with the Manuka Honey F1 primer to soften the skin and enhance elasticity.
- $32.50 - $324.50
- $50 - $499
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
FluffCo: Robes
Get the high-end hotel experience from the comfort of home. FluffCo's Lounge bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior and two oversized front pockets for convenience. The elevated waffle style has a modern, waffle-textured exterior and super soft interior lining. Machine washable for easy cleaning. Free shipping!
- $49.50 to $59.50 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Lifepro: Foot Massager and Sauna Blanket
Sit back and relax with LifePro's RelaxTilt X Foot Massager. Four compression pads and four massage rollers deliver a fully penetrating massage on demand. Achieve a targeted massage with two heat levels, two massage directions, three speeds and three preset programs. Effective on bare feet, calves or forearms with a default massage time of 15 minutes. Designed with far-infrared heating technology, the sauna blanket provides deep, penetrating warmth that helps release toxins, relieve muscle tension and enhance overall well-being. The temperature settings are adjustable, ranging from gentle warmth for overall well-being to intense heat for fat loss and muscle recovery to customize the experience. Free shipping!
- $90 to $200 + Free Shipping
- $180 - $400
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Magnum Solace: Magnesium Self Care
This is one of those gifts that your friends and family will thank you for over and over. Magnum Solace delivers natural solutions for muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and overall wellness. The key ingredient is magnesium, which is easily absorbed through the skin. The lavender nighttime cream is ideal for restless legs and post-workout recovery, and an added benefit is that it supports better sleep too. The odorless and clear magnesium oil spray is great for legs and feet. The magnesium body butter provides deep relief and nourishes and hydrates skin.
- $14.50 - $18.50
- $18 - $24
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Naples Soap: Skin and Hair Care
Naples Soap has amazing products and an amazing story. While the small business has been in the heart of three devastating hurricanes, they've prioritized volunteering and donating in their Florida community while remaining dedicated to their small batch products. Their skin and hair care products are formulated with clean, natural and organic ingredients. The shampoo and conditioner bars are low-waste and travel-friendly.
- $17 - $53.50
- $24 - $76
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
NIGHT: Silk and Satin Pillowcases
Build a beauty bed with NIGHT. NIGHT's silk products support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing a comfortable rest. The proprietary Clean Silk Pillowcase uses only a fraction of the chemicals that other silk uses in production. The blend of 85% rayon from plants and 15% silk in the Plant Silk Pillowcase is designed to feel just as luxurious as silk with the added economic and environmental benefits of rayon from plants. The Satin pillowcase is made of a luxurious yet durable material that provides overnight beauty benefits for skin and hair in a vegan-friendly alternative to silk. Silk skin care washcloths available, too!
- $18 - $48
- $35 - $95
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Sow the Magic: Mystical Gifts
Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic creates enchanting and natural gifts inspired by mother nature. Each product is handmade with natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed planter inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. Seed planters are offered in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops. This accessibly-priced assortment also features self care goodies like salt soaks, bath teas and shower steamers.
- $6 - $15
- $12 - $30
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
The Good Patch: Wellness Patch Sets
Boost wellness this holiday season. From little hacks for better sleep to simple fixes that patch up an afternoon, The Good Patch designs plant-powered wearable solutions that bring ease and convenience to wellness and beauty. Choose from two, three and five patch packs to address a variety of issues.
- $15 - $44
- $24 - $69
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
Vim and Vigr: Compression Socks
Support legs all day, no matter the activity. VIM & VIGR weaves style and quality into therapeutic threads, creating socks with health benefits. Made with premium fabrics that apply graduated compression technology, VIM & VIGR legwear helps people from all walks of life take on their day while looking and feeling great. These are designed to energize legs, reduce swelling and alleviate achiness. The contoured leg and heel provides a superior fit and the flexible toe pocket gives you extra comfort. This assortment includes styles for men and women.
- $19
- $38
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025
WTHN: Wellness Products
Extend the gift of traditional Chinese medicine benefits for a bit of relief from everyday stress and pain. WTHN's products are designed to revitalize and renew. The Acupressure Mat Set has gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to foster deep relaxation for a luxurious acupressure session. Body cupping is used to help reduce tension, increase circulation and support detox. Suction from the cups gently lifts tissue up for a release. Face cupping is a technique to sculpt, lift and de-puff, often referred to as an instant, all-natural facelift. Gua Sha, jade roller, rose quartz eye mask and body magnets are also available and are designed to help reduce stress, relieve pain, restore hormonal balance and more.
- $17 - $52.50
- $34 - $78
- Valid: 12/16/2024 to 01/05/2025