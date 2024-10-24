As temperatures drop and fall starts to settle in, it might be time to start thinking about ways to make your home feel cozier and warmer.
One easy upgrade for your bedroom during the colder months is swapping out your regular sheets for flannel.
Flannel sheets, known for their warmth and softness, provide an extra layer of comfort that helps you stay cozy all night long.
Why choose flannel sheets for fall and winter?
Flannel sheets are made from cotton, wool or synthetic fibers that have been brushed to create a fuzzy texture. This process creates air pockets that trap heat, making flannel ideal for those chilly fall and winter nights.
Unlike other fabrics, flannel is breathable, ensuring that you stay warm without overheating. The thicker fabric also gives the sheets a snug feel, almost like wrapping yourself in your favorite blanket.
Check out some flannel sheet picks below that will bring the cozy vibes, ensuring your have a restful night's sleep.
Stewart Plaid Flannel Sheet Set
These 100% cotton flannel sheets from Pottery Barn are soft, durable and get better with every wash. The fabric is brushed multiple times on both sides, giving you extra softness.
- $129 to $179
- Pottery Barn
Luxe Supima Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set
Made from 100% Supima cotton, these sheets from Lands' End offer an ultra-smooth feel while retaining the warmth and coziness of traditional flannel. Known for their durability, these sheets resist pilling and are available in multiple patterns and colors.
- $94.97 - $129.96
- $189.95 - $259.95
- Land's End
Classic Ultra-Cozy Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set, Queen
The Company Store's Legacy flannel sheets are made from 5-ounce cotton, making them exceptionally thick and luxurious. Their velvet flannel finish is ultra-soft to the touch, offering the perfect balance of warmth and breathability.
- $119
- The Company Store
Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's flannel sheets are a crowd favorite, made from brushed cotton that delivers softness right out of the box. Available in classic neutral tones, this set is breathable, durable and warm, perfect for fall and beyond.
- $183.20
- $229
- Brooklinen
Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set
L.L.Bean is well-known for its high-quality flannel, and the Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheets are no exception. These sheets are made from 100% brushed cotton, offering a cozy, lived-in feel. They're available in solid colors and various seasonal patterns like snowflakes and plaids, perfect for adding a festive touch to your bedroom.
- $119
- L.L. Bean
Boll & Branch Flannel Sheet Set
If you're looking for organic options, Boll & Branch's Flannel Sheet Set is a fantastic choice. Made from 100% organic cotton, these sheets are soft, warm, and environmentally friendly. They're crafted with ethical sourcing in mind and are available in a range of colors to match any fall décor.
- $329
- Boll & Branch
Luxury Organic Flannel Sheet Set
For those on a budget but still wanting luxury, Quince's Luxury Organic Flannel Sheets offer incredible value. Known for their softness, warmth and durability, these sheets are affordable while offering a luxurious feel.
- $129.90
- Quince
Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheet Set
Coyuchi's organic flannel sheets are made from 100% organic cotton and are ideal for those looking for an eco-friendly option. These sheets are brushed multiple times to give a cloud-like softness, and they're warm without being too heavy, making them perfect for transitional fall weather.
- $228
- Coyuchi