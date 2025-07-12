Big savings on products for wellness and relaxation
Comfier, Copper Compression, BANDI, EyeVac, TubShroom, Adobe
ABC Secret Sales has deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Save on brands such as EyeVac, TubShroom and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of these offers for "GMA" viewers at ABCSecretSales.com!
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders. No rain checks.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT ABC Secret Sales: If you need assistance with a deal, contact the team via their site here.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
25% off
EyeVac
EyeVac: 2-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier and Touchless Vacuum
Make life a little easier -- and cleaner. Eyevac combines two powerful cleaning tools in one. The powerful 1,000 watt motor on this touchless vacuum removes all dirt, dust, crumbs, pet hair and more from your hard floors. Infrared sensors activate the vacuum automatically when you sweep near it, so there's no more hassle of a dustpan. The built-in air purifier and deodorizer filters dust, particles, odors and more for improved air quality all year round. Auto mode starts a four-hour air purification cycle when vacuum is activated, ridding the air of dust. Free shipping!
- $149 + Free Shipping
- $199
- 12d 2h 50m
- •
- EyeVac
50% off
TubShroom
TubShroom: TubShroom and SinkShroom
Tired of dealing with hair clogging your tub and sink drain? TubShroom and SinkShroom are your solution, eliminating the need to pour chemicals to clear clogged drains. These products prevent the problem before it occurs. Unlike regular plugs that go over the drain, TubShroom and SinkShroom fit inside, neatly collecting hair around it. When it's time to clean up, simply wipe off and place back in your drain! Choose from TubShroom and SinkShroom to save your drain from hair, for a clog-free bathroom.
- $13
- $26
- 12d 2h 50m
- •
- TubShroom
31% off
Comfier
Comfier: Massage Cushion
Turn any chair into a massage experience. Using Shiatsu techniques with soothing heat, this portable Comfier cushion delivers relief for tense neck and back muscles. Customize the settings to use at home or work to help reduce stress, alleviate muscle soreness, and rejuvenate your body. Free shipping!
- $143 + Free Shipping
- $210
- 12d 2h 50m
- •
- Comfier
50% off
Copper Compression
Copper Compression: Compressionwear
Get soothing relief with Copper Compression. The premium copper-infused nylon has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties so you can wear sleeves, gloves, braces and more all day to help keep pain away. The arch supports are designed to relieve arch pain: Simply wear comfortably under socks, shoes and even sandals. They're so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. The half finger gloves help reduce swelling and stiffness in tired achy hands. From posture to bunions and everything in between, Copper Compression has a solution to bring relief.
- $9 - $17.50
- $18 - $35
- 12d 2h 50m
- •
- Copper Compression
50% off
REATHLETE
REATHLETE: MEDIFROST Cold Therapy Machine
Discover the benefits of cold therapy with REATHLETE. The MEDIFROST cold therapy system helps reduce swelling and inflammation, while supporting recovery. Unlike traditional cold packs that can be cumbersome and messy, the medifrost system offers portable, targeted, hands-free cold therapy. Reposition as needed to deliver relief to your feet, knees, elbows, arms and back.
- $100 + Free Shipping
- $200
- 12d 2h 50m
- •
- REATHLETE
39% to 40% off
BANDI
BANDI: Pocketed Belts
Give your fanny pack a modern upgrade! BANDI's pocketed belt securely holds small essentials like your phone, cash and keys. Featuring a low-profile buckle and an adjustable design for a no-bounce fit, so you can move about your day hands-free! The pocketed wrap is buckle-free, designed to be worn on the high hip with four pockets to carry everyday items, such as your phone, keys, small medical device, and more free of zippers and scratchy fasteners, offering comfort and convenience. The pocketed skirt is designed to fall just above the knee, worn on the waist or high hip with two big pockets.
- $21 - $41.50
- $35 - $69
- 5d 2h 50m
- •
- BANDI
29% to 75% off
PÜR Beauty
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty with PÜR Beauty. The brand's philosophy is pure and simple, with products backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, even after the makeup comes off. From cleanser and skin care to makeup and the popular illuminating setting spray, this assortment makes getting ready easy and enjoyable.
- $2.50 - $34.50
- $10 - $49
- 5d 2h 50m
- •
- PÜR Beauty