ABC Secret Sales has deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Save on brands such as Farmers Defense, Roma Boots and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of these offers for "GMA" viewers at ABCSecretSales.com!
Deal details:
27% off
Farmers Defense
Farmers Defense: Sun Hats
Protect your skin from the sun. Farmers Defense bucket sun hats are UPF 50 rated with natural UV-blocking properties. The comfortable fit ensures you can stay protected all day. The 4-inch brim is expansive, with full coverage of your head, ears and neck, outshining the 2 to 3-inch standard. The Venture Sun Hat even offers a spot for your ponytail. The snapback style is designed for outdoor adventures and casual wear.
- $27
- $37
39% off
Roma Boots
Roma Boots: Rain Boots
Take on the day with cozy rain boots from Roma Boots. Perfect for gardening, running errands, a night out or even the office. They're so stylish, these boots can be dressed up or down and worn year-round. The all-natural waterproof rubber outsole and quick-dry knitted cotton lining will keep you feeling comfortable rain or shine. Choose from a big assortment of patterns and colors.
- $48
- $79
30% off
ZoomBroom
ZoomBroom: Cordless Air Broom
Easily remove debris from outdoor areas. ZoomBroom is a lightweight, powerful cordless air broom to remove debris from the patio to the pickleball court. It recharges quickly and stores easily, so it's out of the way, but handy when needed. It weighs less than 2 pounds for unmatched portability, and a full charge offers 30 minutes of runtime. Free shipping!
- $139 + Free Shipping
- $199
50% off
SafeHavenz
SafeHavenz: Solar Powered Lights
Light a pathway outside with solar powered lights from SafeHavenz. SafeHavenz lights turn on automatically as the sun goes down, powered by direct sunlight during the day. Highlight a specific area of your yard or provide extra lighting as you walk from your car to your front door. Durable rattan styles, string lights and even paw print lights are available.
- $15 - $17.50
- $30 - $35
