Secret sales happening in wellness
ABC Secret Sales: Wellness edition
ABC Secret Sales has deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Save on brands such as Lifepro, Cozy Earth, Magnum Solace and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of these offers for "GMA" viewers at ABCSecretSales.com!
Deal details:
30% off
Lifepro
Lifepro: Vibration Plates
Build strength, flexibility and balance with Lifepro. Vibration plates help to boost metabolism and burn calories. Low-intensity use helps to enhance circulation, relieve pain and aid recovery. The mini option is great for versatility and portability. Free shipping!
- $84 to $105 + Free Shipping
- $120 - $150
Lifepro
50% off
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth: Bath Towels, Robes and Wraps
Turn your bathroom into a spa with Cozy Earth. The fabulous towels are ultra-absorbent, ultra-plush and look great in any bathroom. The comfy waffle knit robe has a plush terry lining and the bath wrap will stay in place while you're doing hair and makeup.
- $20 - $137.50
- $40 - $275
Cozy Earth
19% to 50% off
Magnum Solace
Magnum Solace: Magnesium Self Care
Relax with Magnum Solace, formulated with magnesium for gentle muscle relaxation and stress reduction. The nighttime cream is made for restless legs, post-workout recovery and better sleep. Choose from butters, sprays and lotions for an overall wellness boost.
- $14.50 - $33.50
- $18 - $67
Magnum Solace
50% off
Radiant Cosmetics
Radiant Cosmetics: Nail Growth Oil
Give your nails a nourishing treatment. This cuticle oil has sold over 250,000 units on TikTok! Packed with vitamins to help grow healthier nails, this cute pen is an easy addition to your daily routine.
- $15
- $30
Radiant Cosmetics
50% off
Shapermint
Shapermint: Shapewear
This is shapewear that is actually comfortable! Shapermint is on a mission to empower you to celebrate your shape and wear confidence. The wireless shaping bra is second-skin soft with breathable support to give you a seamless look. The adjustable straps allow for a customized fit. The scoopneck bodysuit provides seamless 360-degree smoothing that's ultra flattering.
- $20 - $33
- $40 - $67
Shapermint
50% off
RIKI LOVES RIKI
RIKI LOVES RIKI: Skin Care Tools
Elevate your self-care experience with skin care tools that combine cutting-edge technology with elegant design. The Riki Baby Face LED Mask harnesses the power of four LED light therapies, leaving you with a radiant, rejuvenated and healthy-looking complexion. Riki Sculptress is a multifunctional skin care tool that combines warmth, cooling, LED light therapy, vibration, EMS and gua sha techniques for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. Free shipping!
- $75 to $197.50 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $395
RIKI LOVES RIKI
40% to 50% off
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy: Humidifiers
Breathe easier and transform any room into a spa experience. The Hey Dewy wellness humidifier is compact and beautifully designed to blend into elevated decor. Humidification helps soothe dry skin, dry sinuses and cracked lips caused by dry indoor air. The whisper-quiet ultrasonic cool mist combats dry air in rooms up to 500 square feet. The wireless facial humidifier will help hydrate your skin, anywhere.
- $30 - $60
- $60 - $100
Hey Dewy
25% off
HigherDOSE
HigherDOSE: Infrared Sauna Blanket
Supercharge your self-care with a sauna blanket. The heat elevates your body's thermal energy for a full-body detox experience that encourages relaxation, burns calories and promotes glowing skin. The convenient design makes it easy to transport and easy to store. Free shipping!
- $524 + Free Shipping
- $699
HigherDOSE
40% off
Strawberry Avocados
Strawberry Avocados: Smart Watch Bands
Upgrade your Apple watch with a stylish band. Comfortable and unique, these lightweight bands fit comfortably on your wrist for all day wear and add a trendy touch. The simple design easily attaches to your watch and is compatible with all watch face sizes. The silicone styles also feature gold-plated charms for some extra glam. The Elle style is modeled after a luxury watch band to take your watch from day to night.
- $21 - $27
- $35 - $45
Strawberry Avocados
65% to 67% off
Ella Jayne
Ella Jayne: Cool N' Comfort Pillows (Set of 2)
Sleep well with a cool and dry pillow. The Cool N' Comfort Pillow is crafted using CoolFlex Technology, filled with a naturally hypoallergenic fiber designed to mimic the support and feel of down. The medium density is ideal for the "all-around" sleeper, accommodating those who move positions frequently throughout the night. Standard, Queen and King sizes available!
- $49 - $69
- $150 - $200
Ella Jayne
40% off
Naboso
Naboso: Socks, Insoles and Tools
Founded by a podiatrist, Nabodo focuses on movement longevity. Designed to support foot awareness, foot strength and foot recovery, this line will help you target specific foot issues. The Neuro Ball is a 3-in-1 tool that can be easily integrated into your daily routine, offering a 5-point foot release to bring you one step closer to stronger, healthier feet. The Splay Toe Spacers help to restore a natural range of motion to your toes, improve foot function, and recover your feet. Choose from a variety of recovery tools.
- $18 - $48
- $30 - $80
Naboso
39% to 43% off
Gloves In A Bottle
Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Shielding Lotion
Shield your skin with this innovative lotion. The dermatologist-recommended formula bonds with the outer layer of your skin to lock in moisture and protect against environmental irritants. Ideal for dry, irritated, or sensitive skin, Hand Shielding Lotion is fragrance-free, lightweight, and suitable for all skin types. The botanical formulation is enriched with a blend of plant-based botanicals to provide a holistic approach to skin hydration and protection.
- $23.50 - $45
- $39 - $80
Gloves In A Bottle
50% off
Lola Blankets
Lola Blankets: Weighted Blankets
Cozy up with a super-soft weighted blanket. Lola Blankets are crafted with therapeutic weighted fabric, luxuriously soft faux fur and breathable bubble stitching. It's like a calming hug on your chair, couch or bed. Machine-washable, stain-resistant and oh-so-chic! Free shipping.
- $64.50 + Free Shipping
- $129
Lola Blankets
40% to 47% off
Bed of Nails
Bed of Nails: Acupressure Mats and Pillows
Take relaxation to a whole new level with acupressure. The bed of nails originated over 1,000 years ago for meditation and healing. This modern, ergonomically-designed version of that ancient technology brings a Swedish twist to provide the same deep healing effects. Meant to bring relief from head to toe, including chronic neck and back pain, sore muscles and headaches, daily stress and even insomnia. Use for up to 20 minutes daily. Choose from pillows, mats and a set of both.
- $30 - $102.50
- $50 - $195
Bed of Nails
40% off
Grace & Able
Grace & Able: Compression Gloves
How about a hug for your hands? Designed by a hand therapist, Grace & Able's gentle compression gloves deliver support and soothe sore fingers to relieve swelling and pain. Great for arthritis, neuropathy and achy hands, and the open fingertips make it easy to multitask while you treat.
- $12
- $20
Grace & Able
44% to 60% off
Therafit Shoe
Therafit Shoe: Footwear
Upgrade your footwear with Therafit Shoes, where comfort meets science. Therafit Shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Therafit's cushioned comfort includes a contoured footbed, shock absorbing midsoles and deep heel-cups for stability. Choose from active and casual styles.
- $60 to $95 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $170
Therafit Shoe
40% off
Body Restore
Body Restore: Shower Steamers
No more boring showers with Body Restore shower steamers. Eucalyptus helps clear congestion, which may be why it has over 20,000 positive reviews. The calming lavender helps you unwind while the energizing citrus invigorates your senses. Each is individually wrapped so you can take one when traveling, too! The innovative steam eye masks provide gentle, self-heating warmth to soothe tired eyes and promote relaxation.
- $15 - $42
- $25 - $70
Body Restore
50% off
Visp
Visp: Elixir Mixer
No more drink-prep drama. The Elixir Mixer is a glass bottle with a built-in whisk to make matcha, protein shakes, electrolyte drinks and more on the go with ease. The smart all-in-one design means you can re-whisk if your drink contents settle or separate, so you can say goodbye to frustrating powder chunks.
- $49
- $99
Visp
38% to 39% off
Bonblissity
Bonblissity: Body Scrub and Oil
Make your self care moments a little more luxurious with Bonblissity. This assortment of products will turn daily rituals into experiences of pure bliss. Sugar Cube Candy Scrubs, designed for single-use convenience and no-mess luxury, are a 3-in-1 formula that transforms into a lotion, leaving skin silky soft, smooth, and nourished! The lightweight, fast-absorbing Nourishing Dry Body Oil formula helps nourish deeply without leaving a greasy residue, promoting smooth, radiant and healthy skin.
- $13.50 - $20.50
- $22 - $34
Bonblissity
50% off
LIT Method
LIT Method: Axis Portable Smart Gym
Say goodbye to expensive pilates classes. LIT Method's Axis is a portable smart pilates reformer that you can use anywhere. With over 350 exercises, it syncs right to the app to track repetitions and weight and detect and correct muscle imbalances. The universal anchor is made for easy attachment anywhere. Each kit comes with a 30-day unlimited membership trial, or there's an option to add a year membership. Free shipping!
- $99 to $159 + Free Shipping
- $199 - $319
LIT Method