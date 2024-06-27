"Alexa, what's new from Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare?"
The holistic beauty and skincare brand will now be the first to offer a soulful, immersive custom experience on Amazon Alexa narrated by Alicia Keys.
Fully aligning with the beauty line's philosophy of caring for the whole self from the inside out, Amazon Echo users can experience a mashup of positive energy transferred through a mashup of beauty and skincare tips, music and inspiring words from the Grammy-award winning artist when the Keys Soulcare theme is enabled.
"I love being able to reach a new community and spread this message of soul care and taking the time to nurture yourself both inside and out," Keys told "GMA." "Now felt like the perfect time to go deeper and have some fun with our new Keys Soulcare theme on Alexa and continue connecting with the community."
She continued, "I'm loving that I'll be part of people's daily experiences using Amazon Alexa, and also that we're the first ever beauty brand to even have a custom theme. That's a big vibe!"
Keys shared her love for the latest collaboration in a post where she's seen posing with a few products from her brand while relaxing at the beach. In addition to sharing which products she'd bring if she was on a deserted island, she also told fans, "get you some Keys Soulcare energy straight from your living room. We did something special with @Alexa99 😉 just say, “Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme," followed by a heart-eye emoji.
"Soulcare is super important to me because it's a small way that I carve out time for myself, even if it's just a couple of minutes while I'm washing my face with our Golden Cleanser and getting ready for the day," Keys told "GMA." "I'm really big on affirmations, so we integrated that into our Amazon Alexa theme and people can ask Alexa for an affirmation which is gonna get your energy right."
The "Girl On Fire" singer also pointed out that a quiz can be taken where you can get personalized Keys Soulcare recommendations for your specific needs.
For anyone being introduced to Keys Soulcare for the first time, Keys recommends starting with the brands Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum. "I use it all the time either solo or as a primer to prepare my skin, andit provides the most beautiful, radiant glow," she said. "I also love the affirmation I created for it, 'I give myself permission to glow,'..."What a powerful reminder when I repeat that to myself?"
Keys went on to highlight her immense gratitude for Amazon Alexa users who are now sharing this moment with her. "For me, Soulcare is a way of life. It's a simple reminder to take care of all of you. I love that we get to go deeper with this new experience on Alexa and get some soul care into people's daily lives — it's the best feeling."
How can someone experience and shop Keys Soulcare products with Amazon Alexa?
To enable the theme on Alexa devices, Echo device users can simply say, "Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme."
Once the theme is enabled, users can immerse themselves in positive energy and good vibes through inspiring words, music and beauty and skincare tips. Users can ask Alexa questions, including "Alexa, shop for Keys Soulcare" to easily and conveniently purchase products.
A few more of the types of questions you can ask Alexa once the Keys Soulcare theme is enabled include:
"Alexa, find my skincare ritual."
'Alexa, give me an affirmation."
"Alexa, get ready with soul."
"Alexa, set a 30-minute self-care timer"
"Alexa, remind me to reflect every day"
