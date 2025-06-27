Allrecipes has unveiled its 2025 Golden Cart Grocery Awards, spotlighting 54 standout products selected from over 1,000 new launches.
Winners were chosen through editor tastings and real-life testing by the Allrecipes Allstars.
Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin stopped by "Good Morning America" to share some of the top picks.
This year's top trends range from protein-packed picks to global flavors and time-saving solutions.
View the full list at Allrecipes.com/GoldenCartAwards, and scroll on to shop a handful of items below.
Glutino Vlasic Gluten Free Dill Pickle Pretzel Twists
- $7.49
- Amazon
MUSH Protein Bar - Double Chocolate Chip
- $2.79
Algae Cooking Club Chef-Grade 100% Algae Cooking Oil
- $38.90
- Amazon
Lemon & Herb Ricotta Sauce
- $10.99
- Sonoma Gourmet
bettergoods Truffle Parmesan Garlic Sea Salt
- Walmart