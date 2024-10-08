Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect time to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Whether you're looking for cozy fall essentials, workout gear or accessories, this two-day event offers deep discounts on some of the most popular fashion brands.
You can find shoes on sale from beloved names like Wolverine, CAT, Saucony and Cole Haan, all in various styles to take you from your workday to the gym and beyond.
Plenty of great jeans are also on sale, including bestselling styles from Wrangler, Levi's, Gloria Vanderbilt and more.
And of course, no great ensemble is complete without the finishing touches: Sunglasses, jewelry and a great bag from a reliable brand like Coach.
Keep scrolling to find these fashion deals and more during Prime Big Deal Days.
Prime Big Deal Days shoe deals
Hey Dude Wendy Print | Women’s Shoes | Women’s Slip-on Loafers | Comfortable & Light-Weight
- $26.94
- $59.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days fashion deals for women
ANRABESS Women 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Oversized Sweatshirt Sweatpants Tracksuit Sweat Lounge Matching Set 2024 Fall Trendy
- $36.53
- $49.99
- Amazon
Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra, 4 Way Stretch Fabric, Lightly Lined Cups Up to H
- $14.88
- $50
- Amazon
Bali Women's Breathe Modal T-Shirt Bra, Breathable Wireless Bra, Full-Coverage Convertible Bra
- $23.26
- $48
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days fashion deals for men
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall)
- $40.77
- $69.50
- Amazon
adidas Men's Training Essentials Pique 3-Stripes Training Shorts
- $25.26
- $35
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days jewelry, sunglasses and purses
FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Trendy Cateye Sunglasses B2473
- $9.90
- $14.98
- Amazon
SOJOS Classic Square Sunglasses for Women Men with Spring Hinge Sunnies SJ1137
- $12.74
- $18.99
- Amazon
MEETSUN Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Trendy Classic Retro Designer Style
- $9.85
- $16.99
- Amazon
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace, Handmade 14K Gold Plated Y Pendant Necklace Multilayer Bar Disc Necklace Adjustable Layering Choker Necklaces for Women
- $12.74
- $15.99
- Amazon
Yoosteel Gold Initial Necklaces for Women, 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Paperclip Link Chain Necklace Personalized Coin Initial Layered Gold Necklaces for Women
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
COCIFER Purses and Handbags for Women Shoulder Tote Bags Top Handle Satchel
- $23.98
- $29.98
- Amazon
MERRY'S Unisex Polarized Aluminum Sunglasses Vintage Sun Glasses For Men/Women S8286
- $12.97
- $15.99
- Amazon
Iswee Genuine Leather Shoulder Bags Purses and Handbags for Women Satchel Designer Cross Body Hobo Medium Size Tote
- $67.98
- $89.99
- Amazon
925 Sterling Silver Hoop Handpicked AAA+ Quality 7.5-8mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Dangle Drop Earrings Jewelry for Women
- $11.19
- $13.99
- Amazon
MINTEGRA Women Shoulder Handbag Roomy Multiple Pockets Bag Ladies Crossbody Purse Fashion Tote Top Handle Satchel
- $26.39
- $32.99
- Amazon
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses 90’s Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection
- $12.69
- $15.95
- Amazon