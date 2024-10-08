Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here! And there are countless swoon-worthy deals on our favorite beauty products and brands.
Conair, Clinique, Kiehl’s, Medik8, Touchland, Crest and Oral-B are among those brands offering deep discounts: Crest's 3D Whitestrips, for example, are 35% off with Amazon Prime. They are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling in its Teeth Whitening Strips category.
Need a fall or winter skin care refresh? Don't miss your chance to stock up on moisturizers, cleansers and hair care as well as makeup for a fresh look. Some of our tried-and-true mascaras and lipsticks are now marked down.
And if you have gifting on the brain, take this as your chance to find the ultimate stocking stuffers for your beauty-obsessed loved ones.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TOYS
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on skin care and teeth whitening
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 3-in-1 Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
- $48.30
- $69
- Amazon
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish, Hydrate, Vitamin C, Murumuru & Shea Butter, Antioxidants, Flaky, Dry Lips
- $16.80
- $24
- Amazon
Cocokind Oil to Milk Face Wash, Oil Based Cleanser and Oil Makeup Remover
- $15.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
- $28
- $35
- Amazon
Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, Hydrating and Protective Daily Lip Gloss
- $11.25
- $15
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on hair care and hair tools
Wavytalk Thermal Brush, 1.5 inch Heated Round Brush for Blowout Look
- $45.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on makeup
L’Oreal Paris Original Voluminous Mascara, Building Mascara Volume and Length Formula, Washable, Black, 0.26 Fl Oz., 2 Count
- $15.54
- $21.98
- Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, up to 16 Hour Wear
- $9.53
- $13.99
- Amazon
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on beauty
Sensodyne Extra Whitening Sensitive Teeth and Cavity Prevention Whitening Toothpaste
- $13.99
- $19.99
- Amazon