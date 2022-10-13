Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham recently partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to design a nursery for her twin baby boys as well as a big-kid room for 2-year-old son Isaac.

With three children under 3, Graham said that functionality and a calming color pallet was top priority when collaborating with Pottery Barn Kids.

"My personal style is very calm, chill, lots of neutrals -- I love the rocking chair we chose, it fits all three of my kids on my lap so we can do bedtime stories together," Graham said.

Lucky for you, all of the pieces that Graham used in her reimagined rooms are available to shop right now.

Scroll on to check out some favorites from the collection.

PBK Dream Manual & Power Swivel Glider Recliner Price: $1249 to $1799 • From: PBK Shop Now

PBK west elm x pbk Quinn Convertible Crib Price: $899 to $1198 • From: PBK Shop Now

PBK Quinn White Washed Basket Collection Price: $39 to $169 • From: PBK Shop Now

