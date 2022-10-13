Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham recently partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to design a nursery for her twin baby boys as well as a big-kid room for 2-year-old son Isaac.

With three children under 3, Graham said that functionality and a calming color pallet was top priority when collaborating with Pottery Barn Kids.

"My personal style is very calm, chill, lots of neutrals -- I love the rocking chair we chose, it fits all three of my kids on my lap so we can do bedtime stories together," Graham said.

Lucky for you, all of the pieces that Graham used in her reimagined rooms are available to shop right now.

Scroll on to check out some favorites from the collection.

Dream Manual &#38; Power Swivel Glider Recliner
Dream Manual & Power Swivel Glider Recliner

Price: $1249 to $1799   From: PBK

Nash 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
Nash 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Price: $1099   From: PBK

Quinn Extra-Wide Dresser
Quinn Extra-Wide Dresser

Price: $1749   From: PBK

Director Floor Lamp
Director Floor Lamp

Price: $299   From: PBK

Giraffe Plush Nursery Rocker
Giraffe Plush Nursery Rocker

Price: $179   From: PBK

west elm x pbk Quinn Convertible Crib
west elm x pbk Quinn Convertible Crib

Price: $899 to $1198   From: PBK

Quinn White Washed Basket Collection
Quinn White Washed Basket Collection

Price: $39 to $169   From: PBK

Ubbi Diaper Pails
Ubbi Diaper Pails

Price: $69 to $79   From: PBK

Angled Bookcase
Angled Bookcase

Price: $399   From: PBK

Jax Construction Toddler Bedding
Jax Construction Toddler Bedding

Price: $12.50 to $149   From: PBK

Sloan Storage Bookcase
Sloan Storage Bookcase

Price: $549   From: PBK

