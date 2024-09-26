Great news for parents and parents-to-be -- Babies "R" Us has officially launched at Kohl's!
After its initial online debut earlier this summer, the beloved baby brand is now available at select Kohl's stores, giving families easy access to a wide range of baby products from brands like Chicco, Delta and Graco.
Whether you're searching for everyday essentials or preparing for major milestones, you can shop baby gear, furniture, feeding supplies and more.
Even more exciting, Babies "R" Us at Kohl's is launching its baby registry on Oct. 1, making it easier than ever for new and experienced parents to create and manage their wish lists.
Kohl's also offers some impressive perks, including a welcome box, a 15% off completion discount and a 365-day return policy, making it the perfect place to build your baby shopping list and ensure you're ready for every step of the journey.
In addition to the Babies "R" Us launch, Kohl's is also carrying the newly relaunched Motherhood brand, bringing a stylish and comfortable collection of maternity wear to expectant moms.
Now, alongside all your baby essentials, you can shop a wide range of maternity clothes designed to support you through every stage of pregnancy -- making Kohl's a true one-stop shop for growing families.
Below, check out a few top picks that you can shop from Babies "R" Us at Kohl's now.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.