If you’ve got little ones at home, you know the costs can add up quickly.
From strollers to developmental toys to nursery must-haves, the list goes on.
That’s why we’re rounding up the best weekly deals on baby and kids products, so you can stock up and save on the essentials (and the fun stuff, too).
For example, this week shoppers can save up to 50% on items for kids' rooms and nurseries at Pottery Barn Kids. You can also save big on summer clothes, including dresses and shorts for toddlers.
Keep reading for this week’s standout sales.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Kids and baby gear on sale
Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with LiteMax Infant Car Seat
- $191.99
- $319.99
- Amazon
Bright Starts Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Baby Activity Center Jumper
- $139.99
- $154.99
- Amazon
Homsee White 4-Drawer Kid Dresser Changing Table Nursery Dresser
- $229.76
- $281.91
- Macy's
gaomon Toddler Table and 4 Chairs Set with Graffiti Desktop
- $111.50
- $222.99
- Macy's
Kids and baby toys on sale
Teamson Home Lemonade Stand Playset with Interactive Accessories
- $134.99
- $149.99
- Maisonette
Olivia's Little World Dreamland Barcelona 3.5" Doll House
- $75
- $149.99
- Maisonette