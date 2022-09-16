Ballet flats are back and trending for fall -- and we're asking ourselves, why did we ever stop wearing them?

You've probably seen an influx of ballet flats on your Instagram feeds and in the new arrivals sections of your favorite retailers. The term "Balletcore" is even trending.

"With inspiration stemming from the early '00s fashion and shoppers continuing to want to infuse comfort, pastels and ultra feminine silhouettes into their wardrobes, it's no surprise that 'Balletcore' is the latest coveted fashion trend. As we approach the fall season, shoppers on Etsy are already getting excited to embrace the look with searches for bow heels or shoes up 41% [in the last six months]," Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's Trend Expert, told "Good Morning America."

Ballet flats are also a versatile piece for your fall wardrobe. New York City-based stylist Natalie Decleve explained why.

"[Ballet flats] are great with everything from a baggy jean to a knit dress," Decleve told "Good Morning America. "[They're] so classic and perfect even from day to night. Plus, you can stash an extra pair in your bag so easily if you need a shoe change!"

Decleve said she loves a slightly narrow, square-toe ballet flat with cropped jeans or a ballet flat with a wrap-around-ankle to wear with a mini dress.

"Ballet flats are a great way to dip your actual toe into a color trend also," she said. "So if you've been eyeing the bold parakeet green of recent season, Barbie pink or the latest electric chartreuse seen on runways, this is a fun way to give it a try!"

We've rounded up our picks for ballet flats this season, including pointed, round and square-toed flats in various colors, including black, tan, pink, green and more.

Shop below!

