If you're a fan of personalized accessories or stunning jewelry, BaubleBar's Friends & Family Event is not to be missed!
Happening only twice a year, this exclusive event offers major discounts on some of the brand's most popular items, like this custom tennis bracelet or this popular phone case.
From now until Sunday, Aug. 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can score 20% off everything custom. This includes phone cases, blankets and a variety of other items that can be personalized to your liking.
Whether you're looking to add a personal touch to your accessories or want to gift something special, now is the time to do it. The discount on custom items is rarely this steep, so take advantage while you can.
Everything else on the BaubleBar site is also marked down by 25%. And if you dig a little deeper, you might even find some items with even bigger markdowns, including an extra 20% off items already on sale.
This is the perfect chance to stock up on your favorite jewelry, trendy accessories and stylish home decor at a fraction of the usual price.
To help you navigate the sale, we've rounded up some of our favorite BaubleBar deals below. But don't wait too long -- these deals will be gone in a flash!
