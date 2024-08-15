Beats and Kim Kardashian have released a second collection of the popular brand's headphones in three gorgeous neutrals inspired by the mogul's signature color palette: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).
The brand describes their over-ear headphones as "a visual expression of creativity and identity wrapped around premium sound" in a press release, accompanied by Kardashian's commentary on the aesthetic appeal in addition to the top-notch audio quality.
"Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement," she explained, "so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them."
As for her own styling of the product, the campaign imagery features Kardashian in a simple white crop top and low-slung, baggy jeans while showing off the trio of headphones.
The Beats x Kim collection is available to buy online now via Apple and Amazon, both of which you can shop below.
