With the holidays around the corner, gifting and hosting are two things that are likely top of mind.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's new Wanda June Home holiday line is live at Walmart

Thankfully, Walmart has released a new set of modern kitchen tools from the Beautiful by Drew line that are sure to make everyone's lives a little easier.

The new release includes a 12 piece non-stick cookware set that is under $200.

Whether you are in charge of doing the roasting or the gifting this year these chic pieces are affordable and will elevate anyone's kitchen décor on a budget.

Scroll on for 10 picks from the line.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore

Price: $59   From: Walmart

The first electric skillet on the market with a cast aluminum extender that provides 40% extra depth, taking you from a 5-quart capacity to 7-quart capacity, the Beautiful 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks and more.

Beautiful 1.1 Cu ft Sensor Microwave Oven
Beautiful 1.1 Cu ft Sensor Microwave Oven

Price: $149   From: Walmart

The 1.1-cubic-foot 1000-Watt Sensor Microwave Oven in White Icing by Drew Barrymore has an elegant, premium design and is made with durable metal housing with soft matte premium finish that will complement any kitchen style.

Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker
Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker

Price: $69   From: Walmart

The Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker will fill all of your family's needs. With enough space to cook for seven people, the five preset functions will cook meats, poultry, stews, soups or chili to perfection.

Beautiful Portable Blender
Beautiful Portable Blender

Price: $29.97   From: Walmart

The Beautiful Rechargable Portable To-Go Blender has a compact design that's ideal for small space living and on-the-go portability​. Includes powerful rechargeable batteries that make 22 drinks in just one charge​.

Beautiful 5.5 Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Saute Pan
Beautiful 5.5 Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Saute Pan

Price: $59   From: Walmart

Free from Forever Chemicals, the Beautiful 5.5-Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Sauté Pan is made with non-toxic, healthy ceramic non-stick coating that is PTFE, PFOA & PFOS free.

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Price: $149   From: Walmart

Free from Forever Chemicals, the Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set is made with non-toxic, healthy ceramic non-stick coating that is PTFE, PFOA & PFOS free.

Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster

Price: $44   From: Walmart

Toast just the way you want it. The Beautiful 2-Slice Toaster with Touch Activated Display features seven settings and a browning control with convenient preset buttons, including Bagel, Frozen and Reheat.

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Price: $69 22% SavingsWalmart

Original: $89
Easy meals for busy weeknights. Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with the Beautiful 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Touch Activated Display.

Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

Price: $39.96 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $49.94
Tea that tastes just right. Boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes with the Beautiful 1.7-Liter Programmable Temperature Kettle with Touch Activated Display.

Beautiful 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display
Beautiful 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display

Price: $97.02   From: Walmart

The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor can handle it all with five unique settings: soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens, and hard vegetables.