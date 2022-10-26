With the holidays around the corner, gifting and hosting are two things that are likely top of mind.

Thankfully, Walmart has released a new set of modern kitchen tools from the Beautiful by Drew line that are sure to make everyone's lives a little easier.

The new release includes a 12 piece non-stick cookware set that is under $200.

Whether you are in charge of doing the roasting or the gifting this year these chic pieces are affordable and will elevate anyone's kitchen décor on a budget.

Scroll on for 10 picks from the line.

Walmart Beautiful 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore Price: $59 • From: Walmart Shop Now The first electric skillet on the market with a cast aluminum extender that provides 40% extra depth, taking you from a 5-quart capacity to 7-quart capacity, the Beautiful 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks and more.

Walmart Beautiful 1.1 Cu ft Sensor Microwave Oven Price: $149 • From: Walmart Shop Now The 1.1-cubic-foot 1000-Watt Sensor Microwave Oven in White Icing by Drew Barrymore has an elegant, premium design and is made with durable metal housing with soft matte premium finish that will complement any kitchen style.

Walmart Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker Price: $69 • From: Walmart Shop Now The Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker will fill all of your family's needs. With enough space to cook for seven people, the five preset functions will cook meats, poultry, stews, soups or chili to perfection.

Walmart Beautiful Portable Blender Price: $29.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now The Beautiful Rechargable Portable To-Go Blender has a compact design that's ideal for small space living and on-the-go portability​. Includes powerful rechargeable batteries that make 22 drinks in just one charge​.

Walmart Beautiful 5.5 Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Saute Pan Price: $59 • From: Walmart Shop Now Free from Forever Chemicals, the Beautiful 5.5-Quart Ceramic Non-Stick Sauté Pan is made with non-toxic, healthy ceramic non-stick coating that is PTFE, PFOA & PFOS free.

Walmart Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set Price: $149 • From: Walmart Shop Now Free from Forever Chemicals, the Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set is made with non-toxic, healthy ceramic non-stick coating that is PTFE, PFOA & PFOS free.

Walmart Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster Price: $44 • From: Walmart Shop Now Toast just the way you want it. The Beautiful 2-Slice Toaster with Touch Activated Display features seven settings and a browning control with convenient preset buttons, including Bagel, Frozen and Reheat.

Walmart Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Price : $69 • 22% Savings Walmart Original: $89 Shop Now Easy meals for busy weeknights. Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with the Beautiful 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Touch Activated Display.

Walmart Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle Price : $39.96 • 19% Savings Walmart Original: $49.94 Shop Now Tea that tastes just right. Boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes with the Beautiful 1.7-Liter Programmable Temperature Kettle with Touch Activated Display.

