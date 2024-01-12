As we head into the long weekend, it's the perfect time to browse MLK Day sales for those investment pieces you've been putting off buying like TVs, furniture, laptops and more.
Most retailers are still clearing out holiday inventory to make way for more 2024 items, making right now a great time to save. And with the new year mood still in full swing, why not give your space a full makeover?
Below you'll find several of our favorites we found when browsing, from budget-friendly TVs that offer a fantastic Super Bowl viewing experience to trendy velvet sofas that can give your living room a facelift. Rugs are another great option for an instant aesthetic transformation, and retailers like Wayfair and Amazon offer tons of gorgeous and affordable options.
Plenty of tech deals abound too from Chromebooks under $200 to Android tablets going for more than 80% off!
Whatever your shopping pleasure this weekend, keep scrolling to see what to add to your cart!
MLK Day deals on laptops, TV & tech
HP - Envy 2-in-1 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Nightfall Black
- $449.99
- $799.99
- Best Buy
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16" 240Hz Gaming Laptop QHD - Intel 13th Gen Core i9 with 16GB Memory-NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070-1TB SSD - Off Black
- $1549.99
- $1949.99
- Best Buy
HP - 14" Chromebook Laptop - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory - 64GB eMMC - Modern Gray
- $169
- $299
- Best Buy
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable
- $119.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV with AMD FreeSync, Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Alexa Compatibility, D40f-J09, 2022 Model
- $168
- $229.99
- Amazon
SAMSUNG 85" Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85QN85CAFXZA 2023
- $2195
- $3799.99
- Walmart
SGIN 10 in Android 12 Tablet 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 800*1280 IPS Screen with MTK8183 8-Core, 2MP+5MP
- $79.99
- $549.99
- Walmart
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black
- $179.99
- $349.99
- Best Buy
Sonance - MAG SSTVAUDIO - Mag Series Sonos® powered 2.0-Channel Sound Bar Alternative (Each) - Paintable White
- $999.98
- $2999.98
- Best Buy
Mattresses
NapQueen 6 Inch Innerspring Twin-XL Size Medium Firm Support Relief Mattress, Bed in a Box
- $109
- $159
- Amazon
Furniture
Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Armchair
- $1299 - $1899
- $1499 - $2099
- Pottery Barn
Rae Round Marble End Table
In addition to the half off price listed on this darling side table, you can save another 20% when you use code EXTRA at checkout this weekend only!
- $148
- $299
- Pottery Barn
Kelly Clarkson Home Courseulles Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 4)
- $144.99
- $290
- Wayfair
Rugs
Mettler Abstract Brown/Beige Area Rug - Brown/Beige/Red, 7'10 x 10';3
- $167.99
- $248
- Wayfair
Ophanie Machine Washable Upgrade 4x6 Rugs for Bedroom, Grey, Fluffy Shaggy Soft Area Rug
- $21.98
- $34.99
- Amazon