As we head into the long weekend, it's the perfect time to browse MLK Day sales for those investment pieces you've been putting off buying like TVs, furniture, laptops and more.

Most retailers are still clearing out holiday inventory to make way for more 2024 items, making right now a great time to save. And with the new year mood still in full swing, why not give your space a full makeover?

Below you'll find several of our favorites we found when browsing, from budget-friendly TVs that offer a fantastic Super Bowl viewing experience to trendy velvet sofas that can give your living room a facelift. Rugs are another great option for an instant aesthetic transformation, and retailers like Wayfair and Amazon offer tons of gorgeous and affordable options.

Plenty of tech deals abound too from Chromebooks under $200 to Android tablets going for more than 80% off!

Whatever your shopping pleasure this weekend, keep scrolling to see what to add to your cart!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

MLK Day deals on laptops, TV & tech

43% off Best Buy HP - Envy 2-in-1 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Nightfall Black $449.99

$799.99 Best Buy Shop Now

20% off Best Buy ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16" 240Hz Gaming Laptop QHD - Intel 13th Gen Core i9 with 16GB Memory-NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070-1TB SSD - Off Black $1549.99

$1949.99 Best Buy Shop Now

43% off Best Buy HP - 14" Chromebook Laptop - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory - 64GB eMMC - Modern Gray $169

$299 Best Buy Shop Now

40% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable $119.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Amazon VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV with AMD FreeSync, Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Alexa Compatibility, D40f-J09, 2022 Model $168

$229.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Walmart LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV - 70UQ7070ZUD $498

$648 Walmart Shop Now

42% off Walmart SAMSUNG 85" Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85QN85CAFXZA 2023 $2195

$3799.99 Walmart Shop Now

85% off Walmart SGIN 10 in Android 12 Tablet 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 800*1280 IPS Screen with MTK8183 8-Core, 2MP+5MP $79.99

$549.99 Walmart Shop Now

48% off Best Buy Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black $179.99

$349.99 Best Buy Shop Now

66% off Best Buy Sonance - MAG SSTVAUDIO - Mag Series Sonos® powered 2.0-Channel Sound Bar Alternative (Each) - Paintable White $999.98

$2999.98 Best Buy Shop Now

Mattresses

40% off Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress $659

$1099 Nectar Shop Now

21% off Wayfair Purple Plus Mattress 11-inch Mattress $1499

$1899 Wayfair Shop Now

14% off Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, Queen $3821

$4495 Saatva Shop Now

31% off Amazon NapQueen 6 Inch Innerspring Twin-XL Size Medium Firm Support Relief Mattress, Bed in a Box $109

$159 Amazon Shop Now

Furniture

22% off Urban Outfitters Camila Velvet Sofa $1399

$1799 Urban Outfitters Shop Now

9% to 13% off Pottery Barn Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Armchair $1299 - $1899

$1499 - $2099 Pottery Barn Shop Now

50% off Pottery Barn Rae Round Marble End Table In addition to the half off price listed on this darling side table, you can save another 20% when you use code EXTRA at checkout this weekend only! $148

$299 Pottery Barn Shop Now

19% off West Elm Mid-Century Bathroom Pharmacy Cabinet - Acorn $599.20

$749 West Elm Shop Now

20% off West Elm Sculptural Faceted Floor Lamp (58") $191.20

$239 West Elm Shop Now

49% off Wayfair Neptune Upholstered Ottoman $137.99

$273 Wayfair Shop Now

32% off Wayfair Harbour 88" Upholstered Sofa $1440

$2127 Wayfair Shop Now

50% off Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Courseulles Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 4) $144.99

$290 Wayfair Shop Now

Rugs

36% off Amazon Keeko Premium Fluffy Pink Area Rug Cute Shag Carpet $18.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

69% off Wayfair Devin Rug $129.99

$420 Wayfair Shop Now

32% off Wayfair Mettler Abstract Brown/Beige Area Rug - Brown/Beige/Red, 7'10 x 10';3 $167.99

$248 Wayfair Shop Now