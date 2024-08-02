Choosing the right olive oil can elevate any dish, enhancing flavors and bringing a flair to your kitchen.
With countless brands to choose from and a variety of different offerings within each, finding the best of the best can be a daunting task.
To help select some top contenders, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto and the "GMA" staff tried and tested to determine which products stood out.
From our favorite flavor to the overall staff pick, scroll on to shop our selections that will solve your culinary conundrum.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Staff favorite
After testing, "GMA" staff picked the NO.1 & NO.2 oil from Branche as the overall best pick. The brand uses small batch production and cold-presses its oils to ensure the utmost quality.
Branche No. 1 and No. 2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Use code ENJOYBRANCHE1 to save 15%
Use code ENJOYBRANCHE1 to save 15%. Limit 1 use of code per customer. Valid until 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 3.
- $77
- Branche
Favorite flavor
According to the Brightland website, "Awake olive oil is a robust cold-pressed extra virgin oil that is best used for roasting, sauteing, soups, stews, bread and more."
Brightland Awake + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
Use code GMA20 to save 20%. Valid until 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 3.
- $37
- Brightland
Iconic duo
Graza is both high-quality and affordable, which means there is zero guilt when using Drizzle and Sizzle on or in absolutely everything. Plus, the squeeze bottles are super fun and easy-to-use and will make you feel like a chef at home.
Deluxe pick
Our deluxe pick is from Wonder Valley. According to the brand, "Wonder Valley olive oil has a high concentration of polyphenols (the free-radical fighting antioxidant), which, aside from its potent health benefits, also gives the oil a longer shelf life."
Wonder Valley Olive Oil + Use code GMAWV10 to save 10%
Use code GMAWV10 to save 10% site wide at WelcomeToWonderValley.com. Not valid on pre-discounted bundles or oil subscriptions. Limit 1 use of code per customer. Valid until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, August 4.
- $38
- Wonder Valley
Value pick
This versatile value pick is great for everyday olive oil when cooking and finishing dishes.
For the baker
If you are looking for an oil to enhance your baking experience, the selection below from Elia is where to look.
Organic extra-virgin olive oil
Public Goods Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for both cooking and drizzling. This oil is incredibly smooth so you can pour over roasted veggies or your favorite salad. This is an essential for your kitchen lineup!
Pizza oil
Pizza alone is the best but what if you can add a little extra flavor? Brightland Pizza Oil has the solution. This hot and herbaceous oil will spice up your pizza game. Not only can you use it for pizza but also goes great with eggs, toast, and even pasta!
Pompeian extra-virgin olive oil
Are you looking for a staple cooking oil in your kitchen? Pompeian Extra Virgin Olive Oil will have to be added to your grocery list. This oil is made from first cold pressed olives. The mild and delicate flavor is perfect for sauteing and stir-frying.
More GMA picks to shop
Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Stoneware Ceramic for EVOO or Vinegar
- $19.95
- $29.95
- Amazon
Olive Oil Dispenser For Kitchen & Olive Oil Sprayer For Cooking
- $29.99
- $36.49
- Amazon