As the back-to-school season approaches, parents and students alike are busy preparing for the new academic year.
Among the many items on the shopping list, prescription glasses are often a crucial necessity. With the convenience of online shopping, purchasing prescription glasses has never been easier.
With a few clicks, you can choose from a wide array of styles, compare prices and have your glasses delivered right to your doorstep, but before diving into the sea of online options, there are several important details you need to have in order to make an informed purchase.
First, ensure that you have your current prescription handy. If your prescription is outdated, some online retailers, such as GlassesUSA, offer virtual vision tests that can help you renew it without needing a visit to the eye doctor. Knowing your prescription details, including any specific lens requirements, is crucial for finding the perfect pair of glasses.
Additionally, check whether the retailer accepts Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account funds. Retailers like Warby Parker are known for accommodating these payment methods, which can help manage your budget more effectively.
It's also helpful to understand the different frame sizes and lens options available, such as blue light blocking or photochromic lenses. Armed with this knowledge, you’ll be better equipped to browse and select the glasses that best meet your needs.
If you're looking to save time and money and know your Rx, here are some customer-loved places to buy prescription glasses online.
Zenni Optical
Zenni Optical is renowned for its affordability and extensive range of frames. Zenni offers prescription glasses and contacts starting as low as $6.95, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
GlassesUSA
GlassesUSA is another top contender in the online eyewear market. It offers a vast selection of frames from well-known brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Gucci, along with their own private labels. The company's virtual try-on tool and comprehensive filter options help users find the perfect pair of glasses with ease.
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear combines style with philanthropy. For every pair of glasses sold, DIFF donates a pair to someone in need through its "Buy One, Give One" program. These trendy and affordable eyewear options appeal to fashion-forward individuals who want to make a positive impact. The brand is also known for its collaborations, including recent ones with Disney, Star Wars and more.
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect stands out for its extensive customization options. Customers can choose from a wide variety of frames and lenses, including blue light blocking and photochromic lenses. EyeBuyDirect’s prices are highly competitive, with frames starting at just $6. One of the standout features is that you're able to turn any pair of prescription glasses into prescription sunglasses.
Pair Eyewear
Pair Eyewear is revolutionizing the online glasses market with its innovative frame system. Customers can buy a base frame and then customize their look with interchangeable top frames. This unique approach allows users to change their glasses style without buying multiple pairs. Pair Eyewear's glasses are designed for both adults and children, making it a versatile choice for families.
Warby Parker
Warby Parker is a well-established name in the online eyewear industry, known for its stylish frames and exceptional customer service. It offers a home try-on program, where customers can select five frames to try at home for free before making a purchase. Warby Parker also provides comprehensive eye exams at select locations and donates a pair of glasses for every pair sold through its "Buy a Pair, Give a Pair" program.