Looking to save some extra cash on TVs, furniture and small appliances? Say hello to early Presidents Day sales.
Like Black Friday, Presidents Day is a great time to score savings on bigger ticket items that you may have been waiting to purchase.
When is Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day this year falls on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Retailers like Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond and Lowe's will kick things off with a bang, launching sales as early as Feb. 9.
Scroll on to shop some early deals already live and see dates to know in the coming week.
Amazon
You can always find great deals on Amazon, but right now furniture and home upgrades are seeing the largest discounts.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie will offer an extra 40% off sale items from Feb. 10 through 12.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond will offer up to 50% off sale items and clearance from Feb. 16 through 20.
Brooklinen
Starting Feb. 15 through 23, Brooklinen will offer 15% off sitewide for Presidents Day, with limited-time discounts on everything from its best-selling sheets to plush-down and down alternative comforters.
Home Depot
Right now, Home Depot has a bath savings event happening with up to 40% off savings.
Fremont Vanity in Navy Blue With Grey Granite Top and White Sinks
Price: $899 • 40% SavingsHome DepotOriginal: $1499
Paulina Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet
Price: $59 • 40% SavingsHome DepotOriginal: $99
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto will be offering an extra 30% off sale styles from Feb. 16 through 20 using the code SALE30.
Wayfair
Wayfair will offer up to 70% off across all categories from Feb. 14 through 22.