Looking to save some extra cash on TVs, furniture and small appliances? Say hello to early Presidents Day sales.

Like Black Friday, Presidents Day is a great time to score savings on bigger ticket items that you may have been waiting to purchase.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day this year falls on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Retailers like Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond and Lowe's will kick things off with a bang, launching sales as early as Feb. 9.

Scroll on to shop some early deals already live and see dates to know in the coming week.

Amazon

You can always find great deals on Amazon, but right now furniture and home upgrades are seeing the largest discounts.

Amazon Pipishell Coat Rack Price : $22.59 • 43% Savings Amazon Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Amazon Household Essentials Shoe 10 Cubbies Price : $72.95 • 67% Savings Amazon Original: $222.99 Shop Now

Amazon Tall Water Hyacinth Wicker Basket with Handles Price : $51.50 • 32% Savings Amazon Original: $75.99 Shop Now

Amazon KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine Price : $149.96 • 21% Savings Amazon Original: $189.96 Shop Now

Anthropologie

Anthropologie will offer an extra 40% off sale items from Feb. 10 through 12.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond will offer up to 50% off sale items and clearance from Feb. 16 through 20.

Brooklinen

Starting Feb. 15 through 23, Brooklinen will offer 15% off sitewide for Presidents Day, with limited-time discounts on everything from its best-selling sheets to plush-down and down alternative comforters.

Home Depot

Right now, Home Depot has a bath savings event happening with up to 40% off savings.

Home Depot Fremont Vanity in Navy Blue With Grey Granite Top and White Sinks Price : $899 • 40% Savings Home Depot Original: $1499 Shop Now

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto will be offering an extra 30% off sale styles from Feb. 16 through 20 using the code SALE30.

