With parts of the country seeing the coldest air mass in more than 30 years, the safest and best space heaters might be on the top of your shopping list right now.

Retailers like Walmart are offering deals on space heaters to keep your family warm this holiday season.

It's important to take precaution when using a space heater in your home. Experts say keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, never use an extension cord and plug it directly into a wall outlet instead. Also, be sure to never leave a space heater unattended.

Whether you are shopping for a battery-powered space heater or a portable heater, we've got you covered. Scroll on to check out 12 of the space heaters you can shop right now.

Amazon Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heaters for Indoor Use Price: $67.49 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Dreo Solaris Max 24” Space Heater for Indoor Use Price: $72.77 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Dreo Atom One Space Heater with Remote, 70°Oscillating Electric Heaters with Digital Thermostat Price: $59.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Vornado VH200 Personal Space Heater With Vortex Circulation Technology Price: $69.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Aikoper Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Walmart TOMSHOO Space Heater, Electric Heaters, 750W/1500W Ceramic Heater Fan Price : $59.99 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $94.49 Shop Now

Walmart Lasko 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Tower Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Price: $54.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Lasko 1500W 14" Personal Oscillating Ceramic Electric Tower Space Heater Price : $42.44 • 21% Savings Walmart Original: $53.98 Shop Now

Amazon Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, 1500-Watt Price : $119.68 • 7% Savings Amazon Original: $129.99 Shop Now

Walmart Costway 1500W Electric Portable Infrared Quartz Space Heater Remote Price : $99.99 • 23% Savings Walmart Original: $130 Shop Now

