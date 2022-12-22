Retailers like Walmart are offering deals on space heaters to keep your family warm this holiday season.
It's important to take precaution when using a space heater in your home. Experts say keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, never use an extension cord and plug it directly into a wall outlet instead. Also, be sure to never leave a space heater unattended.
Whether you are shopping for a battery-powered space heater or a portable heater, we've got you covered. Scroll on to check out 12 of the space heaters you can shop right now.
Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heaters for Indoor Use
Dreo Solaris Max 24” Space Heater for Indoor Use
Dreo Atom One Space Heater with Remote, 70°Oscillating Electric Heaters with Digital Thermostat
Vornado VH200 Personal Space Heater With Vortex Circulation Technology
Aikoper Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
TOMSHOO Space Heater, Electric Heaters, 750W/1500W Ceramic Heater Fan
Price: $59.99 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $94.49
Lasko 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Tower Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Lasko 1500W 14" Personal Oscillating Ceramic Electric Tower Space Heater
Price: $42.44 • 21% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $53.98
Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, 1500-Watt
Price: $119.68 • 7% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $129.99
Costway 1500W Electric Portable Infrared Quartz Space Heater Remote
Price: $99.99 • 23% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $130
Dr Infared Heater 1500-Watt Electric Carbon Infrared Space Heater Indoor Outdoor Patio Garage Wall or Ceiling Mount with Remote, Black