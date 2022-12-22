With parts of the country seeing the coldest air mass in more than 30 years, the safest and best space heaters might be on the top of your shopping list right now.

Retailers like Walmart are offering deals on space heaters to keep your family warm this holiday season.

It's important to take precaution when using a space heater in your home. Experts say keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, never use an extension cord and plug it directly into a wall outlet instead. Also, be sure to never leave a space heater unattended.

Whether you are shopping for a battery-powered space heater or a portable heater, we've got you covered. Scroll on to check out 12 of the space heaters you can shop right now.

Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heaters for Indoor Use
Amazon

Price: $67.49   From: Amazon

Dreo Solaris Max 24” Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Price: $72.77   From: Amazon

Dreo Atom One Space Heater with Remote, 70°Oscillating Electric Heaters with Digital Thermostat
Amazon

Price: $59.99   From: Amazon

Vornado VH200 Personal Space Heater With Vortex Circulation Technology
Walmart

Price: $69.99   From: Walmart

Aikoper Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat
Amazon

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

Price: $32.99   From: Amazon

TOMSHOO Space Heater, Electric Heaters, 750W/1500W Ceramic Heater Fan
Walmart

Price: $59.99 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $94.49
Lasko 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Tower Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Walmart

Price: $54.99   From: Walmart

Lasko 1500W 14&#34; Personal Oscillating Ceramic Electric Tower Space Heater
Walmart

Price: $42.44 21% SavingsWalmart

Original: $53.98
Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, 1500-Watt
Amazon

Price: $119.68 7% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129.99
Costway 1500W Electric Portable Infrared Quartz Space Heater Remote
Walmart

Price: $99.99 23% SavingsWalmart

Original: $130
Dr Infared Heater 1500-Watt Electric Carbon Infrared Space Heater Indoor Outdoor Patio Garage Wall or Ceiling Mount with Remote, Black
The Home Depot

Price: $127.63   From: The Home Depot

