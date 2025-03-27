Sunglasses are a non-negotiable as the sun starts shining following a long, gray winter, and we're bringing you some of the best pairs at every budget so you can refresh your eyewear ahead of summer.
Many popular eyewear brands are celebrating the season with special collections that are fresh, stylish and only here for a limited time.
Revo, for example, has extra reason to celebrate as the brand marks its 40th year in the business with several pairs of handcrafted, individually numbered sunglasses created with a timeless, sporty look and the company's signature advanced polarization.
The sleekest of the collection, The Forty, has already sold out as Revo only made 40 pairs in the world, but other styles like the Grand Sixties LTD, Relay LTD and the Air LTD are still up for grabs while supplies last.
Another standout is the Vontelle x DEEMED collection, a style created with "A Different World" actor Kadeem Hardison, whose character on the show, Dwayne Wayne, was known for his cool flip-up shades. The style promises a "blend of nostalgia, quality craftsmanship and a collaborative vision," all with an aviator shape that stands the test of time.
For the more budget-conscious shopper, we've selected several picks under $20, including bestselling Amazon picks and a super trendy pair from Urban Outfitters that look far more pricey than they are.
Those looking to splurge on the coolest sunglasses money can buy will love the luxurious look, feel and technical capability of the Chamelo Aura shades that cycle through four different lens tints with the tap of a tiny node on the right arm -- they're wearable magic that will leave onlookers speechless.
Plenty of selections for men and women are included, as well as plenty of unisex styles that are strong, protective and perfect for blocking out harmful rays in every season.
Whatever your style or budget when it comes to sunglasses, keep scrolling to shop!
Revo limited edition styles
Celebrate 40 years with the iconic eyewear brand Revo by treating yourself to a pair of limited edition sunglasses that have the company's signature NASA-developed coatings for unbeatable eye protection.
Relay LTD
- $369
- Revo
Grand Sixties LTD
- $349
- Revo
Air LTD | Photo
- $369
- Revo
$20 and under
If you're always losing your sunnies and want to grab multiple pairs to prevent a blinding day at the beach, grab a few affordable pairs like the popular picks below from Amazon and Urban Outfitters.
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
- $15.99
- Amazon
Harley Aviator Sunglasses
- $15
- Urban Outfitters
SOJOS Retro Aviator Sunglasses
- $12.74
- $19.99
- Amazon
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses for Women and Men
- $14.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
$50 and under
If you spend a little more, you can get more durable, heavier glasses that still don't break the bank like these eternally cool shades from Quince.
Maldives Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
- $50
- Quince
Aire x REVOLVE Dualism
- $39
- Revolve
Brixton Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
- $50
- Quince
$100 and under
Coastal X2
- $59
- Blenders
Pit Viper The Original Sunglasses Wide Fit
- $68.79
- $99.69
- Amazon
Afterhours
- $65
- Quay
Madewell Layton Sunglasses
- $75
- Madewell
Splurge
Alexander McQueen 50mm Round Sunglasses
- $339.50
- $485
- Nordstrom
Aster - Amaro Breeze
- $147
- Sardine
Clip On Flip Up Sunglasses in Metal Lightweight Aviator Frame - w/Magnetic Clip-On Technology
- $189
- Amazon
Sterling Vintage-inspired round sunglasses
- $239
- Revo
Aura
- $385
- Chamelo Eyewear
SALT. Wister 50mm Polarized Sunglasses
- $575
- Nordstrom
Chelsea Oversized Cat Eye
- $249
- Revo
Ray-Ban Women's Rb4101 Jackie Ohh Butterfly Sunglasses
- $180
- Amazon
Warby Parker Duncan
- $145
- Warby Parker