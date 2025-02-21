We're celebrating Black History Month with some of our favorite Black-owned businesses.
We spoke to the founders of each brand to share their story, the importance of having representation in the commerce industry and what that has meant for their families.
They emphasized the importance of taking charge of what they felt was missing in their industry and paving the way for future generations.
Scroll below to read what they had to say.
CurlMix
Kim Lewis is the CEO and co-founder of CurlMix and believes that representation in the beauty space can change generations.
"My biggest advice for entrepreneurs who want to build a big business like me is I recommend being a painkiller and not a vitamin," she said. "Many of us start businesses that we want to see in the world that are just nice to have, but you need to build something that solves the problem, that kills the pain."
In addition to the bestselling Wash and Go system, Lewis' top three favorite products are her Honey Hydration shampoo, Pink Pamper Body Butter, and her fragrance-free shampoo and conditioner.
Upbounders
CEO and founder Kemi Tignor said she created Upbounders because as a mom, she wanted high-quality toys that reflected her son in the everyday world. She said it is essential that children see themselves in their world and in their toys.
Her advice to entrepreneurs who want to get into the toy business? "Follow your passion and be authentic to yourself," she said, "because each one of us has the opportunity to contribute to the world that we are all building together."
Zach & Zoe
Co-owners and co-founders Kam and Summer Johnson started their honey business because their son Zach suffered from seasonal allergies. In their journey to find remedies to help alleviate his symptoms, they turned to making honey.
What started as a hobby for them became a small business, which they named after their children Zach and Zoe. They said it has meant a lot to them to bring representation to this space.
Asked what they might tell other small, niche entrepreneurs, they responded, "Take the leap of faith. Often, we rarely know what exactly to do or how it will all play out, but I think it is all really important to keep going forward and to keep taking baby steps … it's amazing what will happen over time."