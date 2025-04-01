It's time to check in on you.
Personal trainer Chris Powell joined "GMA" recently to share tips and products to help us stay healthy this season -- both in body and mind.
For example, we know the importance of hydration and sleep, so Powell showcased products we can use to help us stay on a track, like a YETI tumbler and Therabody's SleepMask.
There's also a walking pad for added steps throughout the day, a self-love affirmation journal and more to explore below.
YETI Rambler
"Staying hydrated is one of the fastest ways to boost energy, metabolism, mental clarity and reduce hunger," Powell told "GMA." "But most people still don't drink enough water daily."
Walking pad
"Wellness isn't just about workouts," Powell said. "It's what we do the other 23 hours of the day that really counts -- and that can be brutal for a lot of us, especially with sedentary desk jobs and Zoom life. The human body is designed to walk."
Therabody SleepMask
"Sleep is overnight therapy -- physical, mental, and emotional. Deep, restful sleep is imperative to our overall health and longevity!"
Affirmation cards
"The thoughts we repeat become the beliefs we carry," Powell said. "And beliefs shape our behavior, especially with kids. Daily affirmations have been shown to build confidence, reduce anxiety, and foster gratitude."
Self-Love Affirmations & Reflections : A Ritual for Self-Worth, Self-Compassion, and Self-Care
- $13.18
- Walmart
Journals
"I'm a big believer in this one. I personally have a gratitude ritual every morning that has greatly improved my outlook on life!" Powell said. "And it just takes a couple minutes! The short 1-5 minute format of these journals makes it quick, powerful, and easy to stick to daily."
Sophia Godkin: The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal: Give Thanks, Practice Positivity, Find Joy
- $6.51
- Walmart
Supplements
Not everyone will benefit but some studies have shown supplemental magnesium, and melatonin may help improve sleep. Anyone with difficulty sleeping or considering using a supplement should talk to their doctor first. Supplements are not tested for safety and effectiveness by the Food and Drug Administration for approval like prescription drugs.