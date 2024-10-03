Fun, fashion, function, and BANANA! Say hello to Bombas' latest collection.
The fan-favorite brand that originally launched on Shark Tank, Bombas launched a limited-time collaboration with Illumination’s Minions.
The collaboration will include Bombas’s signature calf and ankle socks for adults and styles for youth and toddlers.
According to a release, Bombas will stay true to its mission donating a pair of their thoughtfully designed socks to Bombas Giving Partners with every pair of socks sold.
If you are getting ahead on shopping for stocking stuffers early this year - now is the time to score a pair of socks that give back. Plus, the brand's no-wrap gift boxes make your life that much easier.
Scroll on to shop the cuteness.
