Scorecard Research Beacon
Search Icon
Shop April 26, 2022

Brooklinen birthday sale 2022: Save on bedding, bathrobes, towels and more

WATCH: Meryl Streep sipping on a martini in a bathrobe is all of us
GMA Logo By Jacqueline Laurean Yates

Brooklinen is celebrating the brand's eighth birthday with a big sale.

Kicking off today through May 4, the retailer best known for its high-quality home essentials is slashing 20% off everything.

It's the perfect opportunity to snag everything from bathrobes and bedding to towels, bedding, comfy loungewear and much more -- all at a fraction of the cost.

This is the company's biggest sale of the year with prices lower than Black Friday.

If you're overwhelmed with excitement or not sure where to start, "GMA" has spotlighted Brooklinen's bestsellers just ahead.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These eCommerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Robe

Price: $79.20 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $99
Shop Now
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Price: $60 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $75
Shop Now
Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Down Comforter

Price: $287.20 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $359
Shop Now
Editor's Picks
Down Pillow
Brooklinen

Down Pillow

Price: $71.20 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $89
Shop Now
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Weighted Throw Blanket

Price: $132.50 · 21% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $169
Shop Now
Scented Candle
Brooklinen

Scented Candle

Price: $28 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $35
Shop Now
Sterling Sweatshirt
Brooklinen

Sterling Sweatshirt

Price: $52 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $65
Shop Now
Boerum Jogger
Brooklinen

Boerum Jogger

Price: $60 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $75
Shop Now
Prospect Tee
Brooklinen

Prospect Tee

Price: $22.40 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $28
Shop Now
MORE: 'GMA' Ultimate Wedding Gift Guide
Sprout by CDR
Brooklinen

Sprout by CDR

Price: $96 · 20% Savings
From Brooklinen

Original: $120
Shop Now

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

Up Next in Shop