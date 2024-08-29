Whether you're going for a casual stroll or some heavy-duty power stepping, having the right walking shoes can make all the difference.
In case you're looking for a new pair, "GMA" correspondent Becky Worley tried walking shoes from Nike, On, and Ryka to see how they perform in real-time.
Scroll below to see and shop her tried and tested picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.