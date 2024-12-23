So you have missed the shipping window? Now what.
If you're behind on shopping and have run out of ideas, we totally understand. Lucky for you many major retailers -- like the ones listed below -- have a buy online pick up in store option where you can last minute shop from the comfort of your couch and pick up at your local store within a few hours.
Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto is here for all of your gifting 911 emergencies.
Scroll down to check out some of her best ideas you can still shop now in time for the big day.
Lululemon
Lululemon is a great option for the athletes or athleisure lover on your list. You can also jazz up a generous gift card with one of these gift card pouches that can be reused to hold all your necessities when you are on the go.
Walmart
Utilize Walmart's buy online pickup in store to make DIY gift baskets. Below are three versions all a variety of prices.