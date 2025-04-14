2025 has been a standout year for sneakers, from statement styles, fresh color combos and a heavy dose of Y2K nostalgia.
The team at Byrdie has been tracking the biggest trends in the sneaker world and what’s clear is this: sneakers aren’t just a sidekick anymore, they’re the main character.
Star Donaldson, Byrdie’s social media director, stopped by "GMA" to share top sneaker trends straight from Byrdie’s spring fashion reporting, along with picks you can get right now.
Trend: Athletic sneakers with a pop of color
"The onCloud Cloudsurfer Next blends fashion and function. It’s incredibly lightweight, ultra-breathable and features CloudTec Phase cushioning for all-day comfort. We love the punchy contrast of pink and limelight -- it’s bold but wearable," Donaldson shared.
Trend: Moody metallics
"Metallics are having a major moment. Silver, gold, bronze and other shiny hues are set to dominate our sneaker collections, and the result is a great way to enjoy a little sparkle alongside your everyday outfits," Donaldson said.
Trend: Animal print
"Leopard print has graduated from 'wild'” to 'wearable,' and we’re now seeing it hit the sneaker space in a big way. At Byrdie, we love animal prints as a playful way to experiment with texture without overpowering an outfit."
Trend: Hiking shoes for all occasions
"Over the past year, hiking-core has entered the chat, and we’re seeing more mixing and matching with athletic, outdoor motifs with high fashion. Think hiking sneakers with a mini skirt -- it’s the perfect oxymoron of fashion."
Trend: Slim silhouettes
"Slim, throwback sneakers are another top trend that we’re watching. These styles feel sleek and nostalgic, a sharp contrast to the chunky silhouettes of seasons past."
Trend: Chunky dad sneakers
"The Amazon DREAM PAIR sneaker is just $17 -- an incredibly budget-friendly way to get in on the trend. It even taps into the metallic moment with a shiny finish."