Reviews reflect an independent assessment of the products. Product provided by brand. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
I'm always on the lookout for new products to try to elevate my skin care routine.
Cue the Canopy Portable Humidifier, a product you can pack in a carry-on or overnight bag and bring with you on the go when your skin needs it most.
According to Canopy's website and as shown in a study published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, 90% of our time is spent indoors, where we are exposed to dry air.
Canopy boasts that its portable humidifier helps hydrate skin and suggests the humidifier might combat dryness sensation, dullness, and fine lines and wrinkles, as well as increase the efficacy of some topical products. It can help alleviate symptoms of a stuffy nose, too.
I, for one, am someone who spends much of my time inside, particularly weekdays when I'm working from home or in an office. And with the colder months approaching, my time inside will likely increase. This year, I've also spent hours on planes and in cars for travel, and have plans to do so again in the coming months. So, I decided to try the Canopy Portable Humidifier to see if it was a product I could work into my regular routine.
Unboxing the Canopy Portable Humidifier
Canopy's humidifier is 3 inches in length, 7 inches high and 3 inches wide. It arrived in a package complete with the humidifier, one of Canopy's Signature Aromas made with "pure essential oils," a "puck" to place the aroma, a bottle scrubber to help with cleaning and a plug-in charger. The humidifier also came with a drawstring carrying case for easy packing.
I took a look at the Canopy Portable Humidifier user manual, settings guide and FAQ sheets before setting up the humidifier at home.
Setting up the humidifier
To begin, I twisted and lifted the water tank from the base of the humidifier. Then, I unscrewed the cap from the water tank and filled it with water. I screwed the cap back onto the tank and twisted the tank back onto the base, all according to the setup instructions.
From there, I plugged in the humidifier and turned it on using a single button at the front. There are three settings, low, medium and high, all manually adjusted using the button.
Next, I added three (to five) drops of the Unwind bergamot and tea blossom aroma to the "puck" and placed it in its place on the top of the humidifier grill.
When I first turned on the humidifier, it didn't seem to mist right away. However, Canopy addresses this issue in its FAQs: "The Canopy Portable uses a high powered piezo to atomize the water into a fine mist. If the portable is tipped or tilted too much the water level may become too high in the base and will slow mist creation." To fix this, "let to unit normalize" for thirty minutes or "remove the tank, pour out the basin and reattach the tank."
I opted to remove, pour out, refill and reattach the tank and this seemed to work right away. I set the mist on high and let it run for a few minutes.
Using the humidifier
As the mist left the humidifier, I could smell the aroma as the mist entered the room. The humidifier itself is quiet and makes minimal noise. The mist itself is cool and gentle and did not over-saturate my skin. Sitting in front of it, I applied my regular skin care topicals. Though I have yet to try the product for an extended period of time, I can attest that using it in conjunction with my regular skin care routine did prompt me to slow down, take a few deep breaths, and create a more at-home spa-like experience.
I plan to use my portable humidifier at home and while traveling. As emphasized by Canopy, this TSA-approved humidifier has a "small, compact design," which I find ideal for traveling. I tried packing it into my carry-on suitcase ahead of a long weekend, and it fit in nicely. According to the CDC, "aircraft cabin air is typically dry, usually 10%-20% humidity, which can cause dryness of the mucous membranes of the upper airway and eyes."
I also like that the humidifier has dishwasher-safe parts for efficient cleaning.
Shop the Canopy Portable Humidifier
You can shop the humidifier on Canopy's website in three different colors, or on Sephora in two. I opted for the color "cream" for a minimal, neutral look.