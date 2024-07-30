Can you really create a makeup look that will withstand this heat?
We turned to celebrity makeup artist Kelli Ann Sewell to share her tips and tricks for creating the ultimate long-lasting, sweat-proof summer makeup look. Sewell is the founder of Makeup By Kelli Anne, and her recent clients include Alix Earle and Alex Cooper.
Sewell talked us through skin prep, the best products to use (and those to avoid!), and the mistakes people make when trying to create a long-lasting makeup look.
It's so hot out! What are the keys to long lasting, sweat-proof makeup?
Sewell said her top tips center around skin prep, consistencies in your products, and the use of setting spray.
"For skin prep, I would opt for a water-based moisturizer or something really light like an essence or milk. You don't want to add any extra 'oils' to your skin but you do want to hydrate your skin," she told "GMA" in an email.
"Then I focus on light layers. I choose products that have a lightweight consistency so I can build coverage with little to nothing on the skin."
Finally, Sewell said she creates her looks with layers of setting spray. She starts by priming the skin, then adding a layer during application and then she sets her face with a waterproof setting spray.
Any bonus tips for special occasions, like summer weddings?
"Avoid balmy, oily products," Sewell said. "You want to create a base that won't slip once you start sweating, so using liquid products is best."
Sewell said she loves products like the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand and the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.
"And remember, powder is your friend," Sewell emphasized, noting to layer lightweight powders like the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder.
What are the mistakes you see or hear people make when trying to create a makeup for these conditions?
"I think people avoid powder because of the way they think it makes them look, when in reality, it's the best tool for longwear, sweat-proof makeup," Sewell said. She recommends using a fine, natural powder and layering it correctly.
When you think back on some of the looks you've done on clients, are there any that stand out as having withstood heat and humidity?
"There's two that come to mind! I recently did Alix Earle's makeup for her Hot Mess at Sea yacht party and, as you can imagine, that glam was up against wind, water, sweat and partying. Her glam lasted into the hours of the night and looked better as she wore it longer!" Sewell said.
"I also did Alex Cooper recently for a long New York press day. We started glam at 7 a.m. and she wore it until 6 p.m. [through] multiple interviews and TV appearances. I used all the tips I shared above and it helped."
Sewell's product recommendations
Sewell said you should avoid products with an oily base or that are "super balmy or creamy."
"These textures often slip off the face easier because of their texture," she said.
Continue below to shop Sewell's product recommendations for makeup to beat the heat.
