ICYMI: UGG boots are back.

The UGG boot has been around for quite awhile, but they seemingly disappeared from our daily wardrobes over the years. Now, they've returned and are trending all over TikTok and Instagram, with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Elsa Hosk spotted sporting various styles with their everyday wear.

Hadid, for example, wore UGG's Ultra Mini Platforms at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store in New York City in September. Hadid paired the style with a bright blue cashmere set -- altogether exuding coziness.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears a pair of Ugg boots at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York City.

While that particular pair is currently waitlisted on UGG's website, there are many other new and classic styles you can shop right now to lean into the footwear trend. The Classic Ultra Mini boots, for example, are available in multiple colors as well as the trendy Tasman Slipper.

We love UGGs styled with jeans and trousers as well as paired with loungewear and athleisure. Plus, your feet stay ultra warm throughout the chillier months -- it's all a win-win.

Check out our picks below!

