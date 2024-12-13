There's something special about gifting comfort -- especially during the holiday season. Whether it's soft loungewear, matching sets for the family, or innovative designs that combine style and functionality, these picks are all about making the holidays feel warm and relaxed.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has curated items that meet both criteria: stylish and cozy. Scroll down to shop her picks and find something for everyone on your list.
Trendy comfy clothes
SPANX AirEssentials Half Zip + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
Use code GMA20 to save 20% on the AirEssentials Half Zip and Wide Leg Pants in the following colors: Dark Storm, Clover, Timeless Navy, Very Black/Gold Shimmer, Very Black/Silver Shimmer, Fuchsia and Light Heather Grey. Limit of 1 use of code per customer. Valid through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14.
- $118
- SPANX
SPANX Wide Leg Pant + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
- $110
- SPANX
Comfy clothes for men
Comfy clothes for couples
Matching gingerbread couples jumpsuits
Turn up the holiday cheer with Tipsy Elves' matching onesies, featuring playful designs like Gingerbread Grey Moose and Rudolph Blue Reindeer. These high-quality, soft and durable onesies are perfect for couples who want to match in festive style.
- $49.95
- $89.95
- Tipsy Elves
Matching family PJs
Holiday Dear Deer Matching Family Pajamas
Featuring cheerful prints like Winter Green Trees and Ski Slope, these hypoallergenic and OEKO-TEX certified pajamas are designed for comfort and safety. Available in a variety of styles including flannel sets, long johns and even matching pet bandanas.
- $22 - $42.50
- $44 - $85
- Hanna Andersson
Comfy clothes for on the go
Swytch Original + Use code GMA to save 10%
- The Selk'bag is your ultimate companion for any setting. Outdoors, it's perfect for camping, stargazing, tailgating or staying warm on the sidelines at your kid's soccer game, keeping you cozy and mobile in the great outdoors. Use code GMA to save an additional 10%. Valid through December 31, 2024.
- $219
- $239
- Selk'Bag
Comfy clothes for every day
CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater
What is the softest piece of clothing in your closet right now? Re-fresh that wardrobe with Gap's coziest line yet! The CashSoft collection has something for everyone in your family from women, men , kids and babies. Not only that, but there are also accessories to keep you nice and warm during these harsh winter months.
- $34
- $69.95
- GAP
Cozy kids' pajamas
Gender-Neutral Graphic Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids
Old Navy's gender-neutral pajama sets are a must have this holiday season. These sets come in a variety of styles that every kid can enjoy, and some designs also come in adult sizes.
- $14.99
- $29.99
- Old Navy
Cozy hooded blanket
THE COMFY Original
Do you ever get warm and cozy on your couch but when it's time to get a snack from the kitchen you are automatically cold? Well, The Comfy will ensure you stay warm no matter where you are. This wearable blanket is perfect for work when the office is cold or even take it for your next camping trip. The Comfy is a perfect gift for those loved ones who always seem to be cold.
- $49.99
- Amazon